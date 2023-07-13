The Wilkinson Public Library’s newest book club, Beans & Books, referring to coffee beans, will be held at 10 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month at Bruno Café adjacent to the Between the Covers Bookstore in Telluride.
The next meeting will be held on July 25 and is free and open to the public.
“This is a way to enjoy a great cup of coffee and a locally made pastry, if you choose — all thanks to the library,” which provides the refreshments, said Jennifer Ball, co-owner of Between the Covers and Bruno Café.
Sarah Landeryou, director of the Wilkinson Library, said this newest book club is the “companion to the library’s Booze & Books book club that meets in the evenings.”
Booze & Books meets at 5:15 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at Communion in Mountain Village, as stated on the library website.
As for Beans & Books, it “is an informal book club where anyone can talk about any book you want,” Ball said. “Visitors are welcome. It would be a fun thing for a visitor to drop-in on this local book club, visit with fellow book lovers and share the books they enjoyed.”
“Beans & Books at Bruno Café allows people to share whatever book they are reading,” Landeryou said. “There is no set agenda or a single book. It is a great way to get reading recommendations, find your next book and share a book you just loved. Registration is not required, and people are encouraged to bring a friend. Laura Colbert, adult programs specialist, leads this group.”
Ball and Landeryou told the Planet what books are popular in Telluride these days.
Popular checkouts and/or holds right now from the library include the following in fiction: “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese; “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women,” by Lisa See; “Go as a River,” by Shelley Read and “The Celebrants,” by Steven Rowley.”
Nonfiction titles are: “Fire Weather: A True Story From a Hotter World,” by John Vaillant, popular author of “The Tiger” and “The Golden Spruce” and “What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds,” by Jennifer Ackerman.
“Because we are the only bookstore in a resort town, we sell many books to visitors,” Ball said. “Our bestselling book is ‘Tomboy Bride,’ which is a firsthand account of a young woman who moved to Telluride in the early 1900s with her husband, who worked in the mine here. Many visitors purchase it and many locals give them as gifts.”
“Tomboy Bride: One Woman’s Personal Account of Life in Mining Camps of the West” was written by Harriet Fish Backus.
“Recent books that have gotten a lot of local attention are local poet Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer’s ‘All The Honey,’” she said. “She has sold many books and we’ve shipped them around the world (to Canada, England and Portugal). Cheryl Strayed, author of ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ and ‘Brave Enough and Wild,’ was here recently for the Mountain Film Festival. She came by to sign her books, selling many.”
She said the following two upcoming events have generated sales:
David Sedaris will be here on July 21st so many people are reading his latest book, “Happy-Go-Lucky.”
Also, Telluride's Art and Architecture Festival begins next week with visiting authors of the following architecture books, she said. “Shigeru Ban: Timber in Architecture,” is a popular book by Shigeru Ban Architects, a Japanese-based architecture firm.
“Inspired By Place” is about eleven homes designed by the architects of CLB Architects from their studios in Wyoming and Montana, as stated on oroeditions.com.
“Surface Design: Material Landscapes” is written by James A. Lord, Roderick Wyllie, Geoff di Girolamo and Anita Berrizbeitia.
“Many have been inspired to pick up these books ahead of the festival,” she said.
