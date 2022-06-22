MusicFest is collaborating with Telluride Chamber Music Association for the 2022 MusicFest, which starts Saturday and runs through July 3. After the 2020 and 2021 festivals were canceled due to the pandemic, organizers look forward to bringing the festival and live classical music back to Telluride in the form of Summer Soirees. In addition to the new collaboration, musicians Kathryn Lockwood and Yousif Sheronick have taken over as artistic directors for the series. Claire Beard, Telluride Chamber Music Association executive director, believes the new collaboration and directors will serve all local chamber music lovers within the community.
"Having both gone through changes this year, it was the perfect time to bring both organizations together and, in doing so, ensure the future of this great series. Working with Kathryn and Yousif has been wonderful, and I think what they are doing with the programming is really exciting. With such a broad range of music and exceptional artists and dancers, there truly is something for everyone to enjoy in these concerts," Beard said.
Lockwood is a violist, and Shernoick plays percussion. The married couple has participated in MuiscFest, which has been held for the past 20 years, before and are members of duoJalal. In a 2011 feature, the Toronto Star referred to the duo as "fearless seekers and synthesizers of disparate instruments and cultures.”
The series will be held at the residence of Anne and Vincent Mai. The property is a restored barn overlooking Mt. Sunshine off Highway 145 near the Sunshine Campground. The series will have something for everybody, including classical chamber music, modern and world-inspired music, and accompanying dance performances.
"Chamber music concerts offer that rare combination of great music and the intimate ratio of artist to audience member. Combined with a fabulous location and, for the first time this year, a lovely glass of wine and the offer of cheese at the conclusion of each concert, MusicFest's Summer Soirees will truly be a gathering and conversation in music," duoJalal said in a statement.
Kicking off the series will be the program, "climbing the rafters" on Saturday and Sunday. It will begin with music from duoJalal, with Inessa Zaretsky on piano. They will be accompanied by dancers Casey Howes and Jake Warren, formerly a part of the renowned Pilobolus Dance Company out of Connecticut.
Dancers will be "literally climbing the rafters" of the barn, according to a Telluride Chamber Music news release.
Tuesday evening, the series will be free to the public for Local Artist Night at 7:30 p.m. MusicFest invites the community to attend performances by local and area classical musicians. Local musicians are welcome to perform anything from the piano, to singing, to guitar, to flute, all in the spirit of community.
Local Colby Morrison will be playing piano with violinist Annie Foxen at Tuesday’s program. They will play an arrangement of Beethoven’s Romance No. 2.
“I got involved with MusicFest because it gives me the opportunity to perform classical music here in Telluride, which is something I’ve always enjoyed doing,” Morrison said.
June 30 and July 3 will feature performances from duoJalal, Deborah Buck and Min-Young Kim on violin and Caroline Stinson on cello, and Orion Weiss on Piano. The performances pay tribute to classical composers and are titled "Beyond Brahms" and "Beyond Dvorak," respectively. Thirty minutes before the start, both performances will have a pre-concert talk with the musicians.
Beard believes the intimacy of the venue and the exceptional quality of the musicians sets the series apart and have greatly contributed to the success of MusicFest over the past 20 years.
Lockwood has been part of MusicFest since its inception, and Lockwood and Sheronick were a part of the 2019 festival with Maria Bachmann, the previous artistic director. For the past two years, the duo has been conducting online performances, but there "nothing more thrilling than playing for a live audience," they said.
DuoJalal is "thrilled" to collaborate with Beard and the Telluride Chamber Music Association for the 2022 MusicFest Summer Soirees. The audience and Telluride community surrounding the MusicFest are incredibly special to the duo. They look forward to seeing old friends and making many new friends over the course of the series, they shared.
Single tickets for each program or a subscription to the entire series can be purchased at telluridechambermusic.org.
