It’s time for another razzle-dazzle musical at the Sheridan Opera House. This weekend, Friday through Sunday, the Sheridan Arts Foundation’s Young People’s Theatre high schoolers presents “Chicago.” Showtime Friday and Saturday is 6 p.m., and Sunday’s show is at 2 p.m.
“Chicago” is a wildly popular musical. Originally staged on Broadway in 1975 and directed by renowned choreographer Bob Fosse, the show’s 1996 run set the record as the second-longest running show to ever run on Broadway behind “The Phantom of the Opera.” Its revival on the West End was the longest-running musical in West End history. The 2002 film adaptation, starring Renee Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Richard Gere, won an Oscar for Best Picture. And in recent history, the winning act for this year’s KOTO Lip Sync contest, held Friday at the opera house, was an elaborately staged and choreographed version of one of the show’s brilliant numbers, “Cell Block Tango.”
“Chicago” endures for any number of reasons — songs, story, unforgettable characters — but likely as it’s based on actual events. Maurine Dallas Watkins was a journalist and playwright covering the 1924 murder trials of two women who were accused of offing their partners. Women, especially attractive women in the 1920s in Chicago, were generally acquitted by all-male juries. The two accused murderers and others associated with them inspired the characters that Watkins eventually wrote into her play of the same name. The play hit Broadway in 1926 and was also made into a silent film directed by Cecil B. DeMille. In the 1960s, Gwen Verdon (who was married to Fosse) read the play and advocated for its adaptation into a musical. Watkins resisted selling them the rights, but after her death in 1969, her estate sold them the rights. The rest, as it is said, is history.
The show, directed by Young People’s Theater Artistic Director Leah Heidenreich, stars 23 high schoolers in grades 9-12 and is sponsored in part by the Wild Animal Sanctuary. Wild Animal Sanctuary has three locations in Colorado and one in Texas. On its vast acreage the nonprofit cares for more than 750 animals ranging from lions and bears to camels and wolves.
“Chicago is such a spectacular show, and it’s so iconic,” Heidenreich said. “The choreography and the music are both some of the most known and loved musical theater of all time. Additionally, I think this show is more poignant than ever, and it’s been really fun to explore its themes with the kids. Chicago is a commentary on humanity’s obsession with fame, attention, money and the extremes that people go to obtain that. In a world overrun with TikTok and Instagram likes, the kids can relate to this show now more than ever.”
The plot closely parallels Watkins’ reporting in 1924. In roaring twenties Chicago, chorus girl Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap. That is, until he finds out he's been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another “Merry Murderess,” Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the “American Dream” — fame, fortune, and acquittal. This sharp-edged satire features a dazzling score that sparked immortal staging by Bob Fosse.
“‘Chicago’ has some of the most iconic music of all time,” Heidenreich said. “Everyone will know and love ‘All That Jazz,” ‘Cell Block Tango,’ ‘Razzle Dazzle’ and more!”
Performing in “Chicago” this weekend are: Master Of Ceremonies/Harry/Ensemble 1, Hollis Andrew; Liz/Ensemble, Kassidy Atherton; Mary Sunshine/Ensemble, Grace Aumiller; Mona/Ensemble, Savannah Baize; Third Reporter/Ensemble 7, Cece Chaffin; June/Ensemble, Pippa Gorraiz; Juror One/ Ensemble 11, Lori Gleria; Kitty/ Ensemble 12, Charlotte Guest; Velma Kelly: Olivia Hatcher; Fred Casely/ Ensemble 3, Hugh Hatcher; Roxie Hart: Calista Hattler; Harrison/ Ensemble 9, Livija Kramer; Ensemble 2, Sydney Martin; Annie/Ensemble, Macy McRoberts; Judge/Ensemble 8, Liv Mennehan; Billy Flynn, Emmett Murphy; Clerk/Ensemble 10, Lila Mueffelman; Fogarty/ Ensemble 4, Vanessa Ramirez; Reporter/Ensemble 5, Sonja Rikkers; Hunyak/Ensemble, Ryann Singer; Amos Hart, Jack Spencer; Ensemble 6, Annabelle Starr; and Matron “Mama” Morton, Kiara Warren.
Joining Heidenreich behind the scenes are choreographers Nicole Hatler and Ryan Heidenreich, Amy Bolte on set design, Tommy Wince on lighting design, Colin Casanova on sound design and Traci Baize on costume design.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for children 15 and under and lap children free. All tickets are $1 more at the door.
The Sheridan Arts Foundation was founded in 1991 as a 501c3 non-profit organization to preserve the historic Sheridan Opera House as an arts and cultural resource for the Telluride community, to bring quality arts and cultural events to Telluride and to provide local and national youth with access and exposure to the arts through education. The Sheridan Arts Foundation is sponsored in part by grants from the CCAASE, Colorado Creative Industries, the Telluride Foundation, Johnson Family Foundation and an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For tickets and more information, visit sheridanoperahouse.com, or call 970-728-6363, ext. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.