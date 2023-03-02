Four council seats open

The Town of Mountain Village will hold a municipal election on Tuesday, June 27, to elect four Town Council members. The town is currently seeking candidates interested in serving their community and running for Town Council.
Mayor Laila Benitez and Mayor Pro Tem Dan Caton have termed out after serving two, four-year terms, and council members Pete Duprey and Marti Prohaska’s first terms will come to an end this summer.
“From the adoption of significant Comprehensive Plan amendments to the pursuit of four different affordable housing projects to the approval of a five-star hotel, Town Council has addressed a myriad of issues that will have a significant and lasting impact on Mountain Village and the region as a whole,” Mountain Village Town Manager Paul Wisor said. “Many more significant decision points remain in front of the Town within the next four years, and we encourage everyone who has a desire to meaningfully participate in these decisions and contribute to their community to consider running for Council.”
The town will be holding two information sessions for interested candidates this month. Town staff and current council members will be available to answer questions about serving on Town Council on Monday, March 6, from 6-7 p.m. and Thursday, March 16, from noon to 1 p.m.
“The March 16 information session will be just prior to our regular March Town Council Meeting so we invite interested individuals to stick around to see how our Town Council Meetings are run to get a sense of what serving on council entails,” Mountain Village Public Information Officer Kathrine Warren said.
To qualify as a candidate, you must be a registered elector who has maintained legal residency within Mountain Village as of Feb. 27, 2023, (120 days prior to the June 27 election).
A Letter of Intent and candidate biographical information sheet must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. May 12, 2023, to the Clerk’s Office. In May, the town will begin its push to verify voter registration for both residents and non-residents.
Mountain Village is unique in that both legal residents and non-resident property owners are eligible to vote in municipal elections. A legal resident is any person who has maintained their principal residence within the town for at least 30 consecutive days prior to the election and fulfills voter registration requirements.
A non-resident property owner may become a registered elector if they hold the title to a property in their natural name and not in the name of a trust, corporation, LLC, etc. Non-resident voters must also be the owner of record of real property for 30 consecutive days immediately prior to the election date, during which time they have owned at least 50 percent of the fee title interest in the real property.
The deadline to register to vote in this summer’s election is 5 p.m. Friday, May 26.
The town has also scheduled a candidate forum for Tuesday, June 6. More details will be announced in May. Town Hall will be the only polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, June 27, and the polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit townofmountainvillage.com/election, or email mvclerk@mtnvillage.org
