Mick Jagger’s voice, Keith Richards’ acoustic guitar and Al Kooper’s seminal French horn intro were all on Bootdoctors’ “hold” line earlier this week.
A great song can make you feel like the artist is speaking directly to you, and the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” seemed aimed directly at Telluride skiers — Bootdoctors’ target audience.
You can’t always get what you want. (In this case, 15 inches of fresh powder this weekend.)
But if you try sometimes, you might find
You get what you need (Two fresh films from Teton Gravity Research to tide you over.)
A new release from Teton Gravity Research (TGR) is always an occasion for powder hounds: Whatever the weather’s doing outside, the Jackson Hole-based production company guarantees downhill thrills with some of the world’s most talented skiers and boarders, in the remotest, most gorgeous locales, on the deepest, most dangerous snow.
Over the next 10 days, two new releases from TGR will screen in the box canyon. “Winterland,” filmed in the Tetons, Squamish, B.C., the Lofoten Islands and Alaska, plays two shows at the Sheridan Opera House Dec. 17.
“The Alaskan segment is a true highlight,” Powder magazine wrote of the film’s premiere, in Jackson. “Griffin Post’s line off of a summit the size of a refrigerator is the quietest we heard the crowd all night. Cody Townsend and Jeremy Jones’ refreshingly heli-free, foot-powered adventure on Meteorite is a real throwback piece, pairing Townsend’s The 50 Project with (filmmaker) Jones’ ‘Deeper, Further, Higher’ legacy. Elyse Staugstad and
Angel Collinson party-skiing powder eights down a steep Haines face is a good reminder that, big lines or not, party laps with your friends is the way we all love to ski.”
Getting stoked?
Before “Winterland,” comes “Roadless,” an even more soulful-sounding detour into the backcountry, filmed over 10 days earlier this year with three of the world’s best snowboarders: Jones (again), Travis Rice and Bryan Iguchi, at play in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
“Roadless” plays tomorrow (Saturday) at High Pie Pizzeria and Tap Room. Admission is $15; the doors open at 6 p.m., and the movie starts at 7 p.m.
For the difference between these two films, let’s cut to Bryce Young. “TGR puts out two films a year,” Bootdoctors’ self-described marketing and IT guy explained. “Their feature film” — “Winterland” — “is the blockbuster, standard ‘ski porn,’ if you will. But the film with a little more of a story line, some good music and some more talking is “Roadless.”
“Six years ago, I went on a camping trip with Bryan Iguchi,” Jones has said of the film’s inception. “We got to a high peak and looked out at a sea of mountains that seemed to stretch to infinity. He explained how it was the biggest wilderness in the Lower 48 and wanted to do a traverse in it. Since then, I couldn’t get it out of my head, and every time I saw him, we would talk about it. Finally, the stars aligned, and we made it happen.”
PROMOTING BACKCOUNTRY AWARENESS
For the past four years, Bootdoctors has sponsored the TGR film with more of an emphasis on talking, and music, and backcountry skiing, to promote a message: Stay safe out there.
“I had the idea to do it because every year our friends keep dying in the backcountry,” Young said. “There are all kinds of ways to raise awareness” of the dangers of backcountry avalanches. “Take an avy course, visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website, visit the San Miguel County Search & Rescue Facebook page.”
Or, start by attending a screening of “Roadless” at Bootdoctors’ Backcountry Awareness Night Saturday, the biggest fundraiser of the year for SAR’s team.
The event, which sold out last year, “is a blast,” Young said, and features food, drink — High Pie will give a portion of its proceeds to SAR — a silent auction (the grand prize is a Yeti cooler), information on avalanche-preparedness, how Search & Rescue works, ways to volunteer, and an opportunity to purchase a so-called SAR card, which helps defray the costs of a backcountry rescue.
All proceeds from the night will go to the San Miguel County search-and-rescue team, which is an all-volunteer organization.
“We really appreciate all the locals who donate,” Young said. If you can’t make the screening, he added, at least purchase a so-called SAR card, available online at dola.colorado.gov or at local outdoor stores such as Jagged Edge. The card is good for five years and costs $12. Every rescue “can cost thousands of dollars,” Young noted. “So it’s an incredible deal. We all have several friends in SAR. Why not help our friends while we’re helping SAR?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.