Wednesday, Aug. 10
1) Bestselling ‘van life’ author Brianna Madia (‘Nowhere Very Long’) will discuss her work Wednesday at the Wilkinson Public Library at 5:30 p.m.
2) Chrome Velvet and Niceness are the guests tonight at the Sunset Music Series, in Sunset Plaza. The music starts at 6 p.m.
3) The Sheridan SHOW Bar hosts Happy Hour with Desert PJ Moon and the Swappers on the patio this evening at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10
1) Sip and savor for a good cause: Top Chef and Taste of Telluride is at the Peaks Resort tonight from 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., a benefit for local nonprofit One to One Mentoring, which does much good work in this region. Visit OneToOneMentoring.org to learn more.
2) Listen to a Fen Talk tonight at the Wilkinson Public Library tonight, and then take a guided Fen Walk this weekend! The chat is on the library’s terrace at 5:30 p.m.; visit telluridelibrary.org for a preview.
3) Michael Tobin and John Gallow perform this evening at Twilight in the Transfer Warehouse. Admission is free; the music starts at 6 p.m.
4) A programming note: The Ridgway Farmers Market usually takes place on Fridays, but for one time only this season, it will be held today (Thursday) in Hartwell Park, beginning at 10 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 12
1) The Ouray County Fair is on through Saturday at the 4-H Event Center in Ridgway. Drop by and see what’s on!
2) The Telluride Jazz Festival is in town this weekend. The venerable annual event runs through Sunday; visit telluridejazz.org for a schedule.
3) In addition to all ripe fruits and glistening fresh vegetables, you can hear live music at the Telluride Farmers Market on South Oak St., where Claybrook & Tom entertain beginning at 11 a.m.
3) Telluride Theatre presents The Invincible Three, a musical performance at a new venue in Ophir, tonight through Sunday. Show time is 6 p.m. Visit telluridetheatre.org to purchase tickets and learn more.
Saturday, Aug. 13
1) Meet at Village Market at 9 a.m. for a Fen Walk (there’s no admission charge). Visit telluridelibrary.org/events to learn more.
2) The 37th annual Ridgway Rendezvous, a much-loved arts-and-crafts festival, is in Ridgway's Hartwell Park this weekend. The hours today are 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
3) Not to be outdone (not that anyone's comparing), Mountain Village hosts a Fine Art Festival in Heritage Plaza and Conference Plaza today from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 14
1) Arts-and-crafts shows continue today in Ridgway’s Hartwell Park (from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.) and in Mountain Village from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
2) Telluride Theatre’s one-weekend-only musical performance, The Invincible Three, concludes tonight with a show in Ophir’s Silver Bell Mine. Dress warmly! The show starts at 6 p.m.; head to telluridetheatre.org for tickets.
3) Don’t miss a meeting: AA meetings, Al-Anon meetings, and NA meetings all take place every week in the box canyon, either in-person at Christ Church, via Zoom, or both. Call 970-729-1120 if you’d like a list of meeting times sent to your phone.
Monday, Aug. 15
1) The San Juan Chamber MusicFest opens today with a free concert for children in Ridgway’s United Church of the San Juans. The music starts at 10 a.m. Visit ocpag.org to see a complete schedule.
2) The Metropolitan Opera's Summer Encore Series presents Donizetti’s ‘La Fille du Regiment’ tonight at the Palm Theatre. The screening starts at 6 p.m.; learn more at telluridepalm.com.
3) EcoAction Partners hosts a Green Business Roundtable tomorrow on the Wilkinson Public Library’s Lower Terrace at 12 p.m. Food and drink will be served; visit telluridelibrary.org/events to learn more.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
1) Ashley Boling offers an entertaining, historically accurate stroll-about-town today and Thursday. Meet him at the Telluride Historical Museum at 1 p.m. if you like to come along.
2) Practice your Spanish with native speakers this afternoon on La Cocina de Luz’s patio and enjoy free appetizers (the margaritas and cervezas are on you). The Wilkinson Public Library hosts Spanish Happy Hour at 5:30 p.m.
3) The San Juan Chamber MusicFest continues this evening with a Classical Café Concert in Ridgway’s 4-H Event Center. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. Visit ocpag.org to see a schedule.
