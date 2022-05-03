Wednesday, May 4
1) The San Miguel Resource Center hosts a virtual parenting workshop Wednesday on ‘Understanding Sexual Assault.’ It’s at 3:30 p.m.; email education@smrcco.orgto register.
2) ‘Social Justice Parenting,’ a new book by cultural coach and parent Dr. Traci Baxley, will be discussed via Zoom Wednesday at the Wilkinson Public Library at 5:30 p.m. The event includes a Q&A with the author. Visit telluridelibrary.org/events to learn more.
3) ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ continues its run at the Nugget Theatre for two more evenings. Show time is 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
1) Local nonprofit True North hosts an Interview Skills and Prep Workshop for teens via Zoom today from 4-5 p.m. Go to truenorthprogram.org for more info.
2) Discover the Early Blooming Wildflowers of the Foothills in a walk tomorrow led by author Mary Menz. Visit weehawkenarts.org for more info. and to sign up.
3) AA meetings are every day in the box canyon, sometimes twice daily; you will also find weekly NA and Al-Anon meetings here as well. Phone 970-729-1190 if you'd like a list of times sent to your phone.
Friday, May 6
1) The Sheridan Opera House hosts ‘Frozen: The Musical’ for three nights this weekend beginning this evening at 6 p.m. (there’s a meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m. if you’d like to drop on by). Learn more at sheridanoperahouse.com. First
2) First Friday returns to Ridgway tonight, a monthly tradition with good deals at participating restaurants and shops.
3) The Stillhouse Junkies are in concert tonight at the Sherbino Theater. Learn more and purchase tickets at sherbino.org.
Saturday, May 7
1) ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,’ just out and practically purpose-made for the big screen, plays this week at the Nugget Theatre. Show time is 7 p.m.
2) ‘Pattern, Color, Line,’ a two-day mixed-media workshop led by Kellie Day, takes place in Ridgway today and tomorrow. Learn more at weehawkenarts.org.
3) Donny Morales is in concert this evening at Ridgway’s Courtyard at 210; show times are at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 8
1) ‘Frozen: The Musical’ concludes its run at the Sheridan Opera House tonight at 6 p.m., with a meet-and-greet beforehand at 5:30 p.m.
2) The Great Old Broads for Wilderness’ monthly meeting is coming up Monday in Frontier Park Pavilion, on the Ridgway Athletic Fields. Bring your own lunch; a presentation begins at 1 p.m.
Monday, May 9
1) Storytime Jam at the Library today is more than stories: it’s music, singing, and good times! Stop by and see for yourself at 10:30 a.m.
2) Lorena demonstrates how to make crepes en la biblioteca today. (Mother's Day is celebrated in Latin America May 10.) ‘Cocinando Crepas con Lorena’ begins at 5:30 p.m.
3) There’s a free legal clinic coming up at the library Wednesday from 2-5 p.m. but you need to phone for an appointment. You can do so by calling 970-728-4519 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
Tuesday, May 10
1) The San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation hosts a community meeting in Norwood at the Lone Cone Library today at 10:30 a.m.
2) Weehawken Dance presents its popular spring production later this week at the Montrose Pavilion: ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Cinderella Sweets’ (featuring the youngest members of Weehawken’s troupe) will be performed May 12-15. For tickets and more information, head to weehawkenarts.org.
3) The Telluride Education Foundation presents its first annual fundraising event, Tacos & Tequila, featuring live music from Sean Mahoney, in the Transfer Warehouse tomorrow from 4-8 p.m.
