“I live in the Kingdom of eternal joy and absorbing interests,” the artist and spiritual teacher Florence Scovel Shinn wrote. “My body is ‘the body electric,’ timeless and tireless, birthless and deathless.”
Shinn was not the first to coin the term “body electric” Walt Whitman wrote a poem with that title 100 years before Shinn cited him. Nor would she be the last.
“There’s a Lana Del Rey song with that title that’s really cool,” Britt Bradford said.
“I love the concept of an electric body.”
The phrase resonated so intensely with Bradford that she curated a show with that title. The exhibit spans two venues, Gallery 81435 and Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery, and opens tonight (Thursday) during Telluride Art Walk.
The annual monthly event, which features new works in participating galleries and venues, runs from 5-8 p.m. (Among the highlights tonight, in addition to the Telluride Arts shows: “Saving the Best for Last,” a new solo exhibit featuring works by the late artist Ed Moses at the Telluride Gallery of Fine Art. Visit telluridearts.org for a complete list of what’s on.)
As befitting an exhibit with “body” in its title, the works Bradford assembled at Gallery 81435 and Telluride Arts HQ are figurative. They are also, as “electric” implies, bright and bristling with energy.
“What is it (like) to be birthless and deathless?” Bradford says she wondered upon reading Scovel Shinn’s work. “What is this Kingdom” of eternal joy? “Is it really possible to live in such a vibrant and expansive way,” fully completely absorbed by life’s beauty?
Those musings inspired her to think of Telluride, a place where Bradford lived and worked as an artist before leaving to study in Barcelona and New York City. She returned last summer to teach figurative painting “and I just haven’t left,” she said. Such is the pull of this place, the sense of community, a feeling that Bradford (you might say) has attempted to embody in this exhibit, along with fellow artists Brooke Einbender, Dan Gudrum, Casey Hagerman, Joshua Penrose, Katy Parnello, Sara Scribner and Shane Scribner.
The idea for the show “happened so seamlessly,” Bradford said, “it kind of created itself. It’s bright and energetic in a time when we’re all hungry for a little bit of light.” Indeed, this exhibit is specifically intended to be viewed in winter, the time of year when natural light fades quickly (particularly in downtown Telluride, which is in a canyon and surrounded by looming peaks).
“It gets dark around 4:30 or 5 p.m. right now,” Bradford noted, “and the galleries just light up. “In the summer, we’d have to wait until 9 p.m.,” when the sun finally sets, in order for these works to be perceived the way they’re intended to be.
There’s another way in which this exhibit is a sign of the times: it’s Covid-19 aware. “I wanted people to have the experience of being able to look in the windows” if they don’t want to walk inside, Bradford said. The show is purposely up longer than usual, too. ArtWalk exhibits can close in as little as a week, or at the end of the month. This one hangs through February, “so everyone can have a chance to see it,” but not necessarily during a time when galleries are at their busiest (such as during the holidays).
That said, there is one exhibit Thursday that will not linger, and is likely the most luminous of all in Telluride. As such, it should not be missed: from 5-8 p.m. tonight, the Telluride Transfer Warehouse will transform into a phantasmagorical lightscape. The vibrant, colorful collaboration is thanks to “projection mapper techie Dan Gundrum and artist Brooke Einbender,” as Telluride Arts’ Executive Director Kate Jones put it.
“It will be displayed for one night only,” Bradford added. “In the galleries, we set the works up so everything’s spacious,” a way to keep coronavirus-safe as well as convey an awareness of “the body, and the soul, and lightness,” Bradford said. “And joy, ephemerality, and illumination. I want people to enjoy these beautiful works, but I’m also hoping to engage the community in a larger discussion about our bodies and light, about what it might mean to live up to our fullest potential, and to be in touch with the joy of living.”
Ironically, Bradford said, “This is a time when we’re not supposed to” reach out and touch either other at all right now (keep those masks on, and hand sanitizer handy!).
Which is why a show like this speaks to this moment. “It’s so important that we stay positive, and in touch with the joy of living,” Bradford observed.
Art is a healer. “We can still share our spirits, our love for one another, our unique gifts and the joy of giving.”
