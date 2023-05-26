The Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA) is announcing the return of the Sunset Music Series for the 2023 summer season in Mountain Village.
The event, which celebrates its 23rd anniversary this year, has been recognized as a top ten outdoor summer music series by 10 Best of USA Today, making it a must-attend for music lovers.
The Sunset Music Series has become one of the most anticipated events of the summer season, bringing music and entertainment to the San Juan Mountains. The event’s producer, Teddy Errico, said, “It's all about creating that sense of community, having some fun, and enjoying world-class music in the Mountain Village — and we do that year in and year out, and I’m so honored to be a long-time part of our success.”
The 2023 Sunset Music Series will feature eight spectacular shows held in Sunset Plaza, which is located steps away from the gondola to and from Telluride. The concerts are free and pet-friendly and start at 6:00 p.m. The family-friendly concerts are held on the lawn near Lift 1 and offer excellent sun exposure and fantastic sunset views.
Anton Benitez, TMVOA President & CEO, said, “TMVOA is proud to once again bring another summer season of music to Mountain Village. We look forward to having our members, guests, and visitors come together for this weekly community event that is one of the great summer traditions in the region.
The 2023 Sunset Music Series lineup is as follows:
June 21 – Smokey Brights (Seattle Rock and Roll)
June 28 – Cha Wa (Mardi Gras Indian Funk Band from New Orleans)
July 12 – James Hunter (Rhythm & Blues)
July 19 – Local Festival Feature with Telluride Chamber Music and Boyd Meets Girl (Classical)
July 26 – Regional Music Feature with Easy Jim (Grateful Dead Tribute Band)
August 2 – Lindsay Lou (Bluegrass)
August 9 – The Wilder Blue and Special Guests Tylor and the Train Robbers (Country)
Aug 16– The Sensational Barnes Brothers (Gospel Soul)
The Sunset Music Series is a free event that has been funded by TMVOA since 1999 to create economic diversity with a strong sense of community. The event has become a great summer tradition in the region, and the TMVOA is pleased to provide the public with a free, family-friendly event that is like no other event in the Telluride Region.
Heidi Stenhammer, the Administration and Operations Manager for TMVOA, said, “It’s been so much fun planning this awesome series with Teddy since I joined TMVOA in 2015, and the talent he finds to fit within our lean budget is amazing. Earning USA Today’s Readers’ Choice recognition of 10 Best Outdoor Concerts is so validating and, well, icing on the cake!”
The Sunset Music Series is presented by TMVOA, The Telluride Society for Music, and The Telluride Ski and Golf Company. Supporting sponsors include Broker Associate Teddy Errico of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, The Peaks Resort and Spa, By Sutton, Telluride Brewing Company, and the Town of Mountain Village. The event is held rain or shine.
To learn more about the Sunset Concert Series at SunsetMusicSeries.com or visit tmvoa.org.
