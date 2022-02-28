BB

The 28th Annual Telluride Blues & Brews Festival lineup was revealed Monday morning. (Courtesy image)

As Sept. 16-18 inches just a bit closer, the 28th Annual Telluride Blues & Brews Festival revealed its 2022 artist lineup Monday morning. The festival returns with a dynamic, well-rounded mix of live blues, funk, indie, rock, jam band, gospel and soul performances, featuring Buddy Guy, Gov't Mule, CeeLo Green As… “Soul Brotha #100" (A James Brown Tribute), John Hiatt & The Goners, The War and Treaty, and many more. The complete list of announced artists is included below.

"Each year, it is our mission to curate a top-notch experience that our faithful attendees have come to expect and once again, I couldn’t be more excited about what we have crafted" said Steve Gumble, Festival Director and Founder. "Of course it goes without saying, it is an honor to welcome the legendary torch bearer of blues music, Buddy Guy, back to our stage. When I heard that CeeLo Green was doing a tribute to James Brown (a music icon we were fortunate enough to have at our festival back in 2001), it took me less than a minute to reach out. We will always have our familiar favorites like Gov’t Mule, Anders Osborne and Samantha Fish and we know that our new friends Curtis Harding and The War And Treaty are going to feel right at home with our festival family. There are just too many exciting bands this year to mention all of them!

Artists will perform on three stages under towering 13,000-foot Rocky Mountain peaks as the fall foliage season begins to brighten the landscape. To complement the music, the festival proudly boasts a wide variety of local and regional food and craft vendors, cozy late night club shows, and stand-up comedy performances. Attendees can also enjoy an assortment of special events throughout the festival weekend including the Sunset Blues Concert, Twilight Sessions, a 5K Fundraiser Race, free Yoga Sessions, group hikes, group mountain bike rides and more. Additionally, 23 breweries will return to the festival for the new Brewers Showcase featuring five tasting sessions, multi-brewery collaborative beers, a multi-course beer pairing dinner and more.

Festival tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. Three-Day passes are $250, plus service fees, single-day passes start at $95, plus service fees. For festival information or to purchase tickets, visit TellurideBlues.com.

2022 Telluride Blues & Brews Festival Artist Lineup:

Buddy Guy

Gov't Mule

CeeLo Green As…“Soul Brotha #100" (A James Brown Tribute)

John Hiatt & The Goners

The War And Treaty

Anders Osborne

Tab Benoit

Samantha Fish

Curtis Harding

Thee Sacred Souls

Devon Gilfillian

Carolyn Wonderland

Shinyribs

Oh He Dead

Colin James

Robert Jon & the Wreck

Zach Person

Eddie 9V

Ghalia Volt

Dwayne Dopsie

Jontavious Willis

Dave Jordan & the NIA

Shane Hall

The Singing Stars

Scramble Campbell

The Music Maker Foundation Revue featuring:

Albert White

Ardie Dean

Aretta Woodruff

Leonard "Lowdown" Brown

Pat Wilder

Shelton Powe

Stand-Up Comedy featuring:

Troy Walker

Danny Jolles

David Gborie

Steph Tolev