Warren Haynes may just be the hardest working musician in the business. Like many music makers, the famed guitarist known for his work with The Allman Brothers Band and Gov’t Mule didn’t lay idle during the past few years, when touring grinded to a halt and live shows stopped. Instead, he hit the studio to record not one, but two Gov’t Mule albums, including 2021’s “Heavy Load Blues.” His heroic studio schedule would make musicians with lesser stamina stumble, but if you’ve ever seen Haynes wail on a guitar, then you know the man can handle some long jam sessions.
“One of the good things about the lockdown was that I wrote a lot of music. I had a lot of time one my hands, so I wrote more music than I’ve written in probably decades. That was great. That was one of the positives. It made me not only want to record all the new material, but to record as much as possible because we had all this time on our hands. We couldn’t travel. We couldn’t tour,” he explained. “When the possibility was brought up of us making a blues record, I was into the idea. But only if we could record two records at once because I had so much material. I just wanted to get it all off my chest. We went into a studio in Connecticut, where we could set up in two different rooms and make two different records with two different sounds and two different sets of equipment.
He continued, “We would go in around noon and work on the next Gov’t Mule record, which is going to come out in April, in the big room, with high ceilings and big equipment. Then somewhere around 9 p.m. we’d take a break and move over into the little room with low ceilings and our little amps and drumkit and play blues until about 1 a.m. That was our routine day-in, day-out for quite a while. It was great. I don’t know that I would choose that method on a normal basis, but during the lockdown it was great. We recorded a ton of material, and I’m really happy with the way it turned out and the fact that we were able to keep from going crazy.”
Haynes and Gov’t Mule are in Telluride this weekend for a Sunday night main stage slot during the Blues & Brews Festival. The band, along with the Levee Horns, go on at 7 p.m. Haynes, who has been touring Colorado since the late 1980s, recalled the first time he came to Telluride 30 years ago with the Allman Brothers. The show has stuck with him over the years and keeps him coming back.
“It’s such a beautiful location. It’s just breathtaking to look out from that stage. Just what you see and that view. But also that music fans in Colorado, in general, are not just genuine music fans, but are hardcore fans that take music really seriously,” he said. “I’ve had a great relationship with the Colorado audiences. … My first time to Telluride was ’91, and that was fantastic. That was just a wonderful experience.”
Haynes has played with the Levee Horns before, too, during a tribute tour to The Band’s “The Last Waltz” concert. He’s excited to have a horn section in Telluride this weekend, which allows them to put together a more varied setlist.
“Well, every show is different. Every setlist is different. This particular show is going to be even more unique in the way that we’re going to have the Levee Horns with us for part of the show. We’re going to be playing with a horn section, which is an extreme rarity for us,” Haynes explained. “ … When the idea was brought up about doing something special for this show, that presented itself and I thought it’s a great opportunity for us to turn this show into something a bit unique. I’m really looking forward to it. We’ll base the song selection on that. It’s going to be fantastic.”
While “the whole world had the blues” since 2020, Haynes still believes that the genre is more cathartic than anything, maybe even more so nowadays.
“People that say the blues is depressing. No, the blues is the antidote to depressing. The blues brings you out of these depressing feelings that you may have from time to time. It helps you heal. It helps you come back. It helps you celebrate,” he said. “I’m just psyched to be back. It’s going to be a lot of fun. To restate the obvious after the past few years, just being able to celebrate together like that is special thing.”
For more information about this year’s festival, including the complete schedule, visit tellurideblues.com.
