The KOTO Lip Sync Contest, which takes place at the Sheridan Opera House Friday at 8 p.m., is sold out. The radio station’s staff traditionally takes the stage first, setting the tone for the rest of the over-the-top acts that follow. Pictured here are, from left, former staffer Heidi Sarazen, Julia Caulfield, Cara Pallone, former news reporter Matt Hoisch and Ben Kerr. (Courtesy photo)