The box canyon is super saturated with new works of art this holiday weekend, particularly given the presence of the 49th annual Telluride Film Festival, “the most open, collegial and democratic of festivals,” in the words of Variety writer Todd McCarthy.
Exactly which new films will premiere is a closely guarded secret that will have to wait just a little longer (the fest runs from Sept. 2-5).
But if open, collegial, democratic artistic expression is what you seek, the fun starts today. Or, rather, tonight from 5-8 p.m., when 26 participating galleries and venues fling open their doors for the monthly creative extravaganza that is Telluride Art Walk.
Artistic works on display this evening span the gamut from paintings and photographs to the spoken word — poets Uche Ogbuji and Wendy Videlock will hold forth at the Transfer Warehouse at 5:30 p.m. — to music (following the poetry reading, Travis Fisher entertains at the Warehouse at 7 p.m.), to artisanal chocolate confections, and a display of hand-painted chandeliers to go along with, at Telluride Truffle.
Exhibits will cross species: Woof Telluride, formerly Kamruz Gallery, will display its famous “Gondogola” photo, featuring a bevy of biddable Golden Retrievers airborne between downtown Telluride and Mountain Village. Exhibits will also cross eras, or at least seem to. There’s an exhibit tonight that blurs the line between old and new: photographs by Lara Porzak, who employs analog methods — “from the Leonard pinhole camera to the century-old daguerrotype to the 1960s Diana” — in her work.
Porzak’s exhibit is on display at Telluride Arts HQ Gallery (the show will hang until Sept. 25).
The process she employs is over 100 years old.
“Without formal training, she’s mastered her craft through years of obsessively tinkering with vintage equipment, much of which dates back to 19th-century origins,” a profile of the photographer in Dartmouth Alumni Magazine — Porzak’s alma mater — noted.
“Whether it’s an oversized butterfly meticulously materialized through manipulating close-up lenses and 1860s photo-processing chemistry or a hazy, forested landscape, there’s a haunting quality and spiritual depth to her work.”
“I’ve been coming to Telluride for many years,” Porzak said. “I’m drawn to this place, and its history, and the stonework” (she was passing the Sheridan Opera House as she spoke to this reporter). “I use refurbished cameras from the 1800s, and I’m looking around,” she said as she strolled, “and so much of the town” seems from this time. “The brass fixtures and the gold leaf on the national bank building,” she continued, “I think that’s why I love it here. I’m definitely not from 2022, as difficult as it would have been to be a woman living here in the 1890s. I love the aesthetics of this place.”
She also loves “the alchemy with chemistry and light” that comes from using analog equipment. “I went up to Alta Lakes on the Fourth of July last year,” Porzak recalled. “When you’re out with analogue — when you’re using the tintype process — you’re pressing a button, and it’s happening. This crazy chemical thing happened before my very eyes. A hailstorm reacted with the chemicals. The hail made the most beautiful image.” The Alta Lakes photo not only hangs in the show at Telluride Arts, it’s the cover of bestselling author Marianne Wiggins’ new book, which Porzak helped her mother to complete after the author suffered a sudden stroke.
Porzak’s careful, focused understanding of her mum’s artistic vision (which you can hear about in an interview the pair gave NPR’s Scott Simon) was integral to the successful completion of Wiggins’ new novel. A different type of focus, with analog photographic equipment, enabled her to capture a stray, luminous moment at Alta Lakes last summer. “With digital photography, I have not had that kind of experience,” Porzak said. “I don’t know if you can.”
Marianne Wiggins will read from her new work, “Properties of Thirst,” Sunday at noon at Telluride Arts HQ Gallery, where Porzak’s tintypes exhibit (bearing the same title) hangs through Sept. 25. The gallery is at 220 W. Colorado Ave.
