Fleeing brides, thwarted grooms, “gender politics, love and domestic violence.”
It may be a contemporary play, but the preoccupations of “Big Love,” written by Charles M. Mee and on through Friday at the Sherbino Theater, are ancient.
Mee based his 2020 work on a play by the Greek playwright Aeschylus called “The Suppliant Women,” which was first performed around 450 B.C.
“I wanted to go back to what some people thought was one of the earliest plays of the Western World…and see how that would look today,” Mee explained. “See if it still spoke to the moment, and of course it does. It’s all about refugees and gender wars and men and women trying to find what will get them through the rubble of dysfunctional relationships, and anger and rage and heartache.”
“Love and justice,” director Colin Sullivan summed up. And more than that, “For me, it is really about how hard it is to love another person when you’re (still) finding out who you are in the world, and trying to love yourself.
“It’s like a giant epic poem crossed with a dance party, with a wedding in the middle of it,” he added.
Sullivan himself plays one of the jilted grooms out to “demand satisfaction” from a bevy of runaway brides who have taken refuge in a villa in Italy.
The play unspools from there.
The characters may be at odds, but the production is a collaboration on a couple of fronts — between acting professionals and performers from the local community, and between a pair of theaters: Ridgway’s Sherbino and upstART theater of Ouray.
John and Kate Kissingford, upstART’s founders, “chose the play,” Sullivan said.“We’ve been friends for years. I first performed in it over a decade ago at Telluride Theatre” (where Sullivan was executive director).
“It was a really different thing, being asked to direct” this time around, Sullivan added, “and going back to the play again.”
It has also been “really interesting” watching the audience’s reaction.
The opening night performance on Monday, for example, was followed by a patron’s party with the cast.
“We had an audience of 70-and-80-year-old folks here who were so into it!” Sullivan recalled with enthusiasm. “As an audience member, you watch these folks on stage wrestle with being human — being men and women in the world — and trying to couple up, in various ways.”
As a director, you try to convey that through choreography as well as language. For example, how do you express male fury — and male aggression — in a different era than the one Aeschylus wrote about? Or, for that matter, a different time than the year 2000, when Mee’s play was first produced at the Actor’s Theatre in Louisville?
“When the men rage about women, and jump up and down, I based some of their movements on (current) images of maleness in society, including weightlifting and baseball,” Sullivan said, who also served as choreographer. “The men do a football drill.” He based women’s movements, in part, on “African dance moves,” and the ancient female roles — still current, in certain societies — of water-bearers and fruit-gatherers.
“The play still holds up 20 years later,” Sullivan said, “even though gender expression is more fluid for the younger generation, and it makes sense that it is.”
Which can lead to lyrical moments, such as a pole dance by Nate Kissingford, who as the character Juliano “is exploring his feminine side” and who (in real life) “co-wrote a beautiful, original song for the play, ‘Tell Me I’m Yours,’ with Emily Scott Robinson,” Sullivan said.
The entire performance “Is, in a way, an epic poem, in which some things are not explained,” he said. “You have a young man finding himself; you have an older man giving up happiness to remain with his family.” There is a woman falling in love with one of the would-be captors she originally fled. Characters make choices; discard old versions of themselves; find new identities.
There is death, justice and love: the play ends with a wedding.
The character “throws the bouquet to one of her sisters,” Sullivan said, but the outcome “is open-ended.”
Just like life.
“Big Love,” which is rated R, shows nightly through Friday at the Sherbino Theater. Performances are at 7 p.m. Visit sherbino.org to learn more.
