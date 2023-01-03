Wednesday, Jan. 4
1) Take your kiddo to practice reading with a licensed therapy dog at the Wilkinson Public Library today at 3:30 p.m. Call 970-728-4519, ext. 123 to reserve a spot.
2) Telluride Chef Trang Pham prepares a Seasonal Supper of Chicken Karage (Japanese Fried Chicken) with Agadashi Tofu tonight in the Ah Haa School’s kitchen aerie from 5:30-7 p.m. Visit ahhaaa.org to learn more.
3) The Telluride Ski & Snowboard School welcomes Silver Skiers (ages 50 and up) to its first session on snowy slopes, Thursdays through Jan. 26 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. tomorrow. Email lessons@telski if you’d like to attend. Session 2 starts in early February.
Thursday, Jan. 5
1) Participating venues stay open late to exhibit new works tonight during Telluride Art Walk, from 5-8 p.m. Head to telluridearts.org to see what’s on.
2) The Telluride Gold Kings perform in the Sheridan’s Historic Bar this evening from 6-8 p.m.
3) Award-winning scribe Art Goodtimes, the co-founder of Telluride’s Talking Gourds Poetry Series, is the special guest tonight at Poetry in the Tavern, at the Wright Opera House in Ouray. The reading starts at 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
1) The Mountain Village Winter Market debuts today in Conference Center Plaza from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and remains open on Fridays through the end of this month.
2) Wilkinson Public Library hosts a DIY Slime session this afternoon (hey, better their place than yours). It’s in the library’s Youth Area at 2 p.m.
3) The annual Valley Floor Moonlight Progressive Dinner is this evening: Ski, walk or bike to the VF and enjoy food and drink at three aid stations from 5:30-8 p.m. Bring your own utensils, please.
Saturday, Jan. 7
1) Rising Appalachia is in concert tonight at Club Red; the family-friendly show begins at 8 p.m. Visit clubredtelluride.com for tickets.
2) The Nugget Theatre screens two films nightly through Thursday: ‘The Beauty and the Bloodshed’ and ‘Armageddon Time.’ Show times vary; visit nuggettheatre.com for more information.
3) Mark your calendar: Open Call Auditions for the play ‘The Storm in the Barn’ are tomorrow (Sunday) and Monday at the Sherbino Theater from 6-9 p.m. Learn more at sherbino.org.
Sunday, Jan. 8
1) Film lovers rejoice: Second Sunday Cinema has returned to Montrose with a screening of ‘The Banshees of Isherin’ at Fox Cinema Center (27 S. Cascade Ave.). Show time is 12 p.m. today; admission is $7. See what else is playing this week at montrosemovies.com.
2) AA meetings are seven days a week in Telluride at Christ Church; there’s a Zoom option if you can’t attend in person. Call 970-729-1120 if you’d like a list of meeting times texted to your phone.
3) Mark your calendar: Ski PE starts tomorrow for the Telluride School District.
Monday, Jan. 9
1) The conservation group Great Old Broads for Wilderness has a monthly meeting today at Ridgway State Park, with a presentation on animal tracks and scat (there’ll be a walk following the meeting). The get-together is from 1-3 p.m. on the Visitor’s Center Patio; email northernsanjuanbroadband@gmail.com with questions.
2) Heads up, Brainiacs: The Wilkinson Public Library hosts Youth Chess today in the magazine room at 3:30 p.m. Snacks will be provided.
3) Weehawken Theater Director Colin Sullivan leads a youth theater workshop, ‘Centerstage: Greek Myths,’ for ages 8-12 beginning tomorrow in Ridgway. The workshop culminates in a performance Jan. 20; learn more at weehawkenarts.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 9
1) Hey, teens: Start the New Year out right by creating a Vision Board, which will help you to picture (and so achieve) your goals. The Wilkinson Public Library can help you with that this afternoon, in the library’s Teen Area at 4 p.m.
2) Author Justin Criado reads from his new book, ‘Chronicles of Chaos,’ at a Sherbino Theater literary evening tonight at 7 p.m. Learn more at sherbino.org.
3) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts a Community Conversation, ‘Sex Ed for Parents,’ tonight from 5:30-7 p.m. Learn more at telluridelibrary.org/events.
