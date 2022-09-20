Those who attended last weekend’s 28th Telluride Blues & Brews Festival (TBB) know that Samantha Fish shreds, Buddy Guy was en fuego (at 86!), the sun shone brightly and the numerous beers on offer served well to lubricate one’s dance moves. But how did it really go? Telluride officials, representatives from the festival and other agencies agreed at a debrief meeting Tuesday morning that, from behind the scenes, it was a success on every level.
The town’s director of parks and recreation, Stephanie Jaquet, led the meeting in Rebekah Hall. She was the first to remark on how the three-day celebration of craft beer and blues-based music took place with hardly a hitch.
“I just want to start off by saying things went incredibly smoothly from my perspective,” Jaquet said. “I want to thank the festival staff for being very responsive to comments and feedback that we had in previous years. I felt like a lot of things got fine-tuned.”
Courtney McClary, director of operations for SBG Productions, the local company that runs the festival, reported that ticket sales were healthy for the weekend. Friday sales leaned hard on 7,600 tickets, Saturday hit nearly 8,300 and Sunday’s sales logged in at 7,000. Pre-sales, McClary explained, made it a sold-out festival, but no-shows — common in the concert and festival industry — made for lower numbers actually scanned at the admissions gate. The specter of COVID lingers, but compared to other events, TBB’s no-shows were a lower percentage.
“I think we’re pretty fortunate to see a little bit lower rate than we did last year,” she said.
The 2021 festival — held without the Saturday Grand Tasting and with required proof of vaccination, negative COVID tests and other public health protocols in place — was for many attendees, a tentative first step back into public gatherings since the cancellation of the 2020 event. The public, it seems, is more than ready to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror, as sales indicated.
Camping, said TBB camping supervisor Kathleen Morgan, was “amazing this year.”
“We were definitely full and had a super nice group of people,” she said.
Load-out of the campground Monday was aided by the fact about 25 percent of campers headed home on Sunday. Last year’s load-out time was bested by more than 30 minutes, with Town Park camping once again available to the general public by a little after noon.
On the security and law enforcement side, both Telluride Chief Marshal Josh Comte and festival security director John Cohn reported a single trespass, but little else of note. The mellow, well-behaved crowd also left emergency medical services with little more to do than hand out earplugs, gobs of sunscreen and a handful of Band-Aids. EMS treated three people in the park for ailments other than festival-related mishaps. But best of all, said EMS representative Brad Blackwell, “no intoxicated people.”
The chill vibe of the crowd, officials agreed, was likely a direct result of TBB’s decision to modify the Brews aspect of Blues & Brews. For years, the festival threw the Grand Tasting on Saturday, a raucous event that offered free beer to attendees. Over-consumption was not uncommon and in past years, law enforcement, in-park security and medical service personnel were faced with many more alcohol-related incidents. This year TBB rolled out a new concept for the festival’s beer lover, a series of five, smaller, ticketed tasting events spread over the three days. As Cohn noted, “it changed the whole dynamic of the crowd.”
SBG’s partnership director, Patrick Shehan, said the revamped tasting series remained “true to the beer festival aspect.” He reported that 300 tickets were sold for those events, which took place on the infield of Warner Field, with 23 brewers represented.
“From what I heard, it took a lot of pressure off the park during the spread-out tastings,” Shehan said. “We used to give out a lot of free beer and it was not about tasting the beer. It was more about the consumption of it.”
What resulted with the new arrangement was an enhanced opportunity for beer connoisseurs to spend more time with the brewers to understand how each beer was crafted.
“The beer nerds were like, ‘I actually got to talk to the brewers,’” Shehan said.
Also new this year was the video livestream of the main stage acts coupled with interviews with artists, brewers and others conducted by KOTO radio’s live broadcast team. The radio station also streamed the weekend’s music and interviews, as they’ve done for many years in partnership with SBG. Marketing director Jacob Bomersback reported that on Saturday the livestream logged 5,200 unique viewers world-wide.
“My job during the festival is largely getting content out to the world and showcasing the beauty of Telluride, and I think we did a great job at that,” Bomersback said. “It’s an opportunity for local and regional press to pick up and spotlight the magic of Telluride and the beauty.”
Beyond the main stage are the Blues Stage in the town’s ice rink and the Campground Stage, where campers are treated to more intimate events. Those venues, said SBG President and Festival Director Steve Gumble, “have been discovered.” With comfortable seats and a respite from the elements to be found at the Blues Stage, Gumble said even he took breaks from the sun there. In addition to blues acts, TBB features comedy sets at the Blues Stage.
Gumble summed up why this year’s festival emerged post-weekend with flying colors.
“Kick-ass team, kick-ass weather,” he said. “Knock on wood, we’ve been really fortunate the past four years. Global warming is, unfortunately, working for us.”
