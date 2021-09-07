For music lovers, Friday evening in Reflection Plaza signaled not only the end of the workweek, but a tuneful start to the weekend. The Music on the Green concert series produced by Beyond the Groove’s Denise Mongan and sponsored by Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Collection, Telluride Ski & Golf, and the Town of Mountain Village, will host its final concert of the season this Friday with Daniel Rodriguez, formerly of Elephant Revival. The free show is from 5-7 p.m., and refreshments are available for purchase.
Colorado singer-songwriter, Daniel Rodriguez, turns to his acoustic guitar for memorable, melodic hooks to accompany his poetic and contemplative folk songs. Boulder Weekly refers to Rodriguez’s voice as “a timeless voice, deep and hearty, weathered but comforting.”
With over a decade under his belt as one of the founding members and lead songwriters of the transcendental folk band, Elephant Revival, Rodriguez is well-versed in the Americana tour circuit. Before going on hiatus, after their third headlining Red Rocks show in May 2018, Elephant Revival had released six albums and performed countless shows and festivals across the nation as well as overseas.
Needing to fill the musical void that might have become following Elephant Revival’s hiatus announcement, Rodriguez immediately headed out on tour as a solo artist. He’s been chosen as main support for bands and shared stages with such acts as The Lumineers, Jim James, Gregory Alan Isakov, Mandolin Orange, Josh Ritter, Fruition and John Craigie in addition to being added to numerous festivals like Northwest String Summit, Lyons Folk Fest, Jam Cruise and WinterWonderGrass.
In August 2020, Daniel Rodriguez released his debut album, “”Sojourn of a Burning Sun, via BMG’s sublabel Renew Records.
The record, Rodriguez told the Boulder Weekly last fall, was created from the emotional hardship of loss. Elephant Revival was no more and his 14-year relationship ended, as well. He turned to music.
“I'm still working my way through it,” he said in September 2020. “Of course the music and the writing process has always served as something to help gain perspective and heal through.”
Though reeling from those two significant endings, the songs on the new album deliver hope.
“I think a lot of times those sometimes perceived traumatic situations or very tough situations, end up making us stronger and give us more perspective on life,” he said. “And actually it doesn't seem that way when you're going through something, but it provides a much more rich palette of emotions and experience.”
COVID-19 kiboshed plans to tour with The Lumineers and Gregory Alan Isakov, but Rodriguez took the album’s September release date, canceled tour and all, as a positive spin.
“It’s a beautiful time to release music,” he said then. “I think people have the time to actually listen to a record all the way through and people are looking for — I know I certainly am looking for — some new music to digest and feel.”
That music will be served up in the intimate setting that is Reflection Plaza on Friday. Capping a summer that has featured the likes of Emily Scott Robinson, Cary Morin, Cordovas, Freddy & Francine, The Kevin McCarthy Trio, Brue and more, Rodriguez’s set will be the perfect prelude to autumn.
To learn more about Music on the Green summer concert series, please visit tmvoa.org and facebook.com/BeyondTheGroove.
