Author Pearl Whitfield will read from her second novel, “Apsara,” Tuesday, April 26 from 5-7 p.m. at the Wilkinson Public Library in the Telluride Room. The reading is free.
“Apsara” is the story of Bopha, a young girl in a remote village in 12th century Cambodia, who loves to dance and is chosen to train as an Apsara — a court dancer — for King Jayavarman VII. Apsaras dance to bring heaven to earth, blessing the land with prosperity. Bopha walks from her home to Angkor Wat, and begins a life she could never have imagined.
This work of historical fiction grew from an experience Whitfield had in 2013, in Cambodia at the museum in Siem Reap (the town closest to Angkor Wat). The book had a long incubation after 2013, but then was written in less than two years.
“In a way, it wrote itself,” Whitfield said. “I just had to sit down and listen.”
Whitfield writes from her experiences in both Cambodia and in rural America. Her first novel, “The Storekeeper, A Tale of Small Town Life,” is a modern-day story about a man who, after his wife dies, loads the dog in the truck and drives around until he gets to a small town in the intermountain west. He buys the mom-and-pop store, enters into community life, and begins to heal from his grief.
These two books examine completely different eras and societies but both draw upon my particular experiences in Cambodia and rural America,” Whitfield said. “For the last several years I have spent a considerable amount of time in Cambodia where my daughter and small grandson live. When not in Cambodia, I live in a small town in the high desert of eastern Oregon. Prior to living here, I was in rural Vermont for nearly 30 years.”
Her books, she said, “steer clear of current cultural flashpoints.”
“They are sweet reads with deeper meaning.”
Whitfield has been writing for much of her life, mostly unpublished essay and memoir.
“About 25 years ago, I committed to doing ‘The Artist’s Way’ process, which has been very helpful in allowing me to write relatively free of my self-critic, and given me skills for recognizing blocks and releasing them,” Whitfield explained. “The other major influence that freed me to start to write was a series of workshops in each of Unlimited Body and Unlimited Breath, and being introduced to the idea of Creative Questions.”
Of her first novel, Whitfield strove to impart an air of hopefulness.”
I hadn’t realized how romantic the book was until I was done,” she said. “It is not great ‘literature,’ but I’m not interested in being around depressing and tortured people when I don’t have to be. Maybe on some level I believe in fundamental decency and hopefulness, and want to share that.”
The story, which came to her upon waking up one morning, became a years-long project.
“I just kept sitting down with an empty page, listening for what character appeared, what they said and did, and recording it,” Whitfield explained. “It turned out, they had a lot to say.”
The book is more than 600 pages, but didn’t lend itself to being split into two parts, so she went ahead and published it as a single volume.
“Fans are saying they couldn’t put it down and that it was a fast read,” she said.
Both books are available on Amazon in print and Kindle format, and at selected independent booksellers.
Whitfield lives in a small town in the high desert of eastern Oregon where she enjoys sauntering where there are long views and solitude. Follow her on Facebook, enjoy her musings, watch videos of readings, and check her book tour schedule: facebook.com/pearl.whitfield.169
For more information or to schedule a reading email her by email at PonderosaSage@mail.com.
