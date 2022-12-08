No place puts you in the mood for Christmas quite like New York City. “Imagine landing there during the holidays, in a whirlwind of activity!” said Nicole Hattler, artistic director of Palm Arts Dance.
Hattler has more than imagined it: she’s done it in real life, and she’s made it happen this weekend in the Palm Theatre, when more than 70 local dancers from ages 3 to 18 present “Holiday in the Big Apple.” Hattler (who has ties to New York) and Managing Director Kathy Jepson (whose daughter lives there) were searching for “an iconic holiday setting” for this year’s annual performance “that would allow students from each dance class” — Hip-Hop, Contemporary, Jazz, Fairytale Ballet, Tap, and other genres — “to tell a bit of their own story,” as Hattler put it. Even in Telluride, in summertime, which is when they had their talk, they soon settled on the Big Apple as a holiday setting, so powerful is the pull of the city on one’s imagination. “And we just rolled from there,” Hattler said. The performances this weekend at the Palm are set in Times Square, Rockefeller Center, Broadway, Central Park, “and even the subway,” where you might easily picture a Hip-Hop, or a Contemporary, or perhaps a Tap or Jazz performance taking place.
You might imagine ballet, or fairytale ballet, performances to be set in Lincoln Center, which is exactly where the second half of ‘Holiday’ is set, in a condensed version of ‘Sleeping Beauty.’
“I’ve wanted to do another Tchaikovsky ballet besides ‘The Nutcracker’ for the longest time,” Hattler said. (It is possible to see both ‘Sleeping Beauty’ and ‘Nutcracker’ performed by local youth this weekend: Weehawken Dance presents its annual holiday production ‘The Nutcracker’ Friday through Sunday at the Montrose Pavilion. Learn more at weehawkenarts.org.)
Hattler made the choice to stage “Sleeping Beauty” “because it has some of the most incredible pieces of music to listen to,” she said simply. “I wanted to expose the kids to another Tchaikovsky score.” The challenge was cutting the score down to a manageable size. As written, the ballet unfolds in three acts, over three hours, which is why you rarely see the great composer’s three-act ballets performed, Hattler explained. “They’re impossible to produce!” Her trimmed-down ‘Beauty’ will nevertheless include classic moments, such as ‘Aurora’s Wedding,’ “an iconic pas de deux” performed by 16-year-old Charlotte Wellborn and Joe Galbo (also 16) who portrays the Prince. “We’re so excited to bring another student-dance pas de deux to the stage. Their dedication and level of difficulty will be enjoyed by all,” Hattler said. Nursery rhyme characters — Puss & Boots, Little Red Riding Hood, a flock of bluebirds — “perform for the Prince and Aurora at their wedding,” an opportunity for Fairytale Ballet dance students to strut (or more likely pirouette) their stuff.
“You’ll know this score when you hear it,” Hattler said. It will be a fascinating, inspiring immersion in dance genres and scenes from the Big Apple, culminating in a performance out of a fairy tale. But, just like all fairy tales — and magic spells — this, one too, must come to an end. And soon: ‘Holiday in the Big Apple’ is just 90 minutes. “We won’t keep you too long,” Hattler said. “We know there’s a lot going on this weekend, with Holiday Prelude. Come in the evening; bring your kids. You can still go out to dinner! We’ll give you that spark of holiday spirit and send you on your way.”
Palm Arts Dance presents “Holiday in the Big Apple” Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Palm Theatre, featuring choreography by Artistic Director Nicole Hattler, Assistant Artistic Director Kelsey Trottier, Jessica Galbo, Dakota Passero and Shannon Westveer. Tickets and more information are available at telluridepalm.com or by calling 970-369-5669.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.