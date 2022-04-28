Film fans who complain about the proliferation of sequels and superhero films, rejoice. There are some unique movies playing in our cinemas. We get Nicholas Cage playing a version of his most egotistical self in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” There’s Alexander Skarsgård half-naked wielding an ax in the Nordic revenge tale “The Northman.” And held over for another week, The Nugget is screening “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”
A joyful hallucination combining martial arts, screwball comedy and intimate family drama with “The Matrix,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once ” has a lot going on. Originally set to showcase the talented Jackie Chan, Michelle Yeoh shines as the forlorn laundromat owner. Her character, Evelyn Wang, is just trying to get through her IRS audit, but her husband Waymond is trying to serve her divorce papers, her daughter Joy is looking for acceptance for her partner and her judgmental father is coming to visit.
Writer-directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as the Daniels, are known for their surreal film “Swiss Army Man,” starring Daniel Radcliffe. His role as a flatulent corpse was a definite departure from his Harry Potter universe and let the world know that he could handle comedy (See “The Lost Island”). In “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” the Daniels reintroduce us to Ke Huy Quan. Quan was in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “The Goonies” and had been working behind the scenes as a fight choreographer. As Waymond, he’s tasked with bringing warmth to his befuddled, put-upon husband while transforming into an alternate version of Waymond who’s got some zany combat skills to teach Evelyn.
Yeoh is marvelous in her kaleidoscope of roles: a version of herself as a famous actress and singer in China, a martial artist trainee, a sign-spinner in urban America, a hibachi chef and the present-day stressed-out Evelyn. Her character must learn to channel the talents of all the versions of herself across the multiverse to try to save the universe. In doing so, she discovers that her daughter’s unhappiness has got her channeling despair into a world-swallowing black hole. Stephanie Hsu (“The Marvelous Miss Maisel”) wears some extreme costumes to transform from indecisive dutiful daughter to warrior queen.
Outlandish costumes also transform our IRS auditor. Jamie Lee Curtis is almost unrecognizable as the frumpy frustrated IRS agent and her alternate self, the hot-dog-finger lover of Evelyn. The shenanigans and battles are played with humor and extreme creativity. This low-budget film used a small special effects team to achieve what an entire special effects company is usually tasked with. That feeling of DIY mentality comes across in the freshness of set pieces.
A unique story, creative casting and a sense of playfulness that comes through in the performances and finished film, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is a lot of fun. What makes this film special is that all of this creativity is in service of a story about the importance of family and acceptance. A heartwarming tale disguised as a surreal martial arts fantasy that the whole family can enjoy … whatever multiverse you’re in.
Drinks With Films Rating: 3 ½ bubble teas from another dimension out of 5.
