On Thursday afternoon, local painter Emily Ballou was the featured artist during the Telluride Art Walk’s Opening Reception. Her work will be at the Telluride Arts HQ throughout March and April. Ballou uses acrylics and various textures to create abstract paintings.
"I think with painting abstract pieces, at least for me, it can be sort of therapeutic. I'll start a piece, and I have no idea how it's going to end, and that's just a very different practice from other types of painting," Ballou said.
The gallery features 31 of Ballou's paintings. All but two pieces were painted for this exhibit. The other two pieces Ballou created for the Cabins Public Art Installation in Mountain Village in late November. For the Mountain Village installation, Ballou combined paintings, which were then transferred onto the wrap now adorning a dining cabin in Mountain Village. Ballou's cabin is lined with light blue, and incorporates tan and dark blue lines. While the cabin has been on display for months, Thursday marked the debut of her original paintings.
Ballou uses acrylic and textures like gold leaves, varnishes and inks to add an extra dimension to her paintings. She worked on the new pieces at the Ah Haa School, which has recently started an open studio painting pilot program. With two young children at home, Beau, whose birthday is Friday (Happy 6th Birthday Beau!) and her 4-year-old Ellison, Ballou was extremely appreciative of the program.
"I was so grateful to get to paint there. It is an incredible space," Ballou said.
The 31 paintings were an opportunity for Ballou to step out of her comfort zone. She explored and worked with colors are not typically a part of her wheelhouse for the exhibit. Ballou described this exhibit as "a color study." Each piece is named for the emotion and feelings Ballou believes they elicit. The paintings have names like resilience, vigorous, eternal, optimist, clarity and intellect.
"It's a play on what emotions can be provoked from different colors. … If you're standing and staring at the pieces, and then you look what each piece is named from my studies of color as an artist there are certain colors that simply evoke certain emotions," said Ballou, who also has a marketing background.
In Telluride Arts HQ, the paintings are hung on the white walls and grouped by color. Directly to the left, as you walk in the glass doors, hangs a cluster of red-themed paintings of all different sizes. To the right of the red hangs orange and yellow paintings. The colors of the rainbow then guide you around the room like a map, and before you know it, you're on the opposite side of the gallery and have experienced the entire rainbow.
Austin Halpern, Telluride Arts' events and exhibitions manager, curated Ballou's exhibit. Halpern found setting up Ballou's work to be a unique and rewarding challenge as compared to previously featured artists.
"Emily's show was really fun to install because it presented a creative challenge. Fitting the different-sized pieces together was like a puzzle. I love how Emily embraced a non-linear curatorial approach, choosing to fill more surface area of the walls with a flowing rainbow of color. Each of Emily's paintings is so beautiful on its own, and it was exciting to see this show come together as a whole," he said.
Initially, Ballou did not plan for the paintings to follow the color of the rainbow. Like most of her work, Ballou has no idea what the painting's final outcome will look like after she sets down her brush. This notion of an ambiguous ending rang true as she worked on her pieces for Telluride Arts. However, the more she painted, the more the colors and theme started to arise from the canvases.
"I started to see that I could potentially have the pieces hung in a rainbow. It is a subtle nod. And like most of my work, it is up to the viewer to see and feel whatever the art brings them," Ballou added.
Before moving to Telluride, Ballou worked in corporate America in Texas. It wasn't until she got to the San Juans that she started pursuing her art more. While she has had multiple jobs since moving to Telluride, she explained that painting has been the one constant while living here. Her work can be found in local businesses like Little House and Studio G.
All of the paintings at Telluride Arts HQ are available for purchase. Ballou's paintings will be featured throughout March and April at Telluride Arts HQ. The gallery is open most days from noon to 6 p.m. or by appointment.
