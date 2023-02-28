The week of music at the Sheridan Opera House started off strong with two sold-out nights of The Infamous Stringdusters. On Tuesday, local audiophiles had a day to recover before Dopapod comes to town tonight.
Doors are at 7 p.m., while the music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission on the floor (all main floor tickets are standing room only) and $35 for reserved balcony seats, plus a $5 ticketing fee. There is limited leg room in rows O and P. All ticket sales are final, and concertgoers must be 21 and over, unless accompanied by adult.
The quartet of Eli Winderman (keys and vocals), Rob Compa (guitar and vocals), Chuck Jones (bass) and Neal “Fro” Evans (drums) have presented albums as experiences meant to be shared out of speakers and on stage since 2009 debut “Radar” and continue to do so. Traversing time travel, palindromic labyrinths and binary pairs in a greater cohesive mystery, Dopapod’s 2022 self-titled album ties the conceptual ends of the group’s discography, while charting a path forward.
“At the end of the day, we hope we represent being yourself, being unique and trying to do something new,” Winderman has shared. “If everyone does that, I think the world would be a much more interesting place all around.”
The group’s hypnotic hybrid of funk, rock, jazz, bluegrass and electronica has packed venues across the country, and earned acclaim from Rolling Stone, Guitar World and Glide magazines. Dopapod’s music has also garnered millions of streams online over the years. The band’s immersive, expansive vision as a group continues to conjure alchemy nearly 15 years into the journey, which is evident on the latest album, Dopapod’s seventh release.
The group’s unique sound bloomed brilliantly on “Radar” and continued to blossom on the likes of “Never Odd Or Even” (2014) and (Megagem) (2017). Along the way, fan favorites such as “Present Ghosts” reeled in 2.4 million Spotify streams, and counting. “Emit Time” (2019) was praised by Guitar World, Relix, Glide and Jambase. During that time, Dopapod sold out headline gigs, and graced the bills of Electric Forest, Summer Camp, High Sierra and Bonnaroo, where Rolling Stone named the band among the festival’s “best kept secrets.” After a marathon near-decade run, the four musicians enjoyed an almost year-long hiatus to realign and re-energize, before reuniting with a new fire during 2019 and partaking in something of a “soft return.”
“Taking the break felt like a necessary step for everybody to just step back and zoom out. It’s definitely a new chapter, because it allowed us to redefine our endeavor and carry on with a lot of new energy,” the band shared in a news release. “It was a restorative thing and helped us move forward. It wasn’t even really spoken, but more like, ‘We’re back on track.’”
Throughout 2019, the boys from Boston performed select shows, as they assembled what would become “Dopapod” in Syracuse, New York. When the pandemic granted the band another unexpected break in action, Dopapod spent the time off wisely, using it to perfect the music. The bandmates also picked up the threads of a loose “concept catalog” first introduced on “Never Odd Or Even,” according to the band’s bio.
“We check in on this conceptual theme of time travel every once in a while,” Compa explained. “It’s peppered on songs throughout a bunch of our albums. The storyline goes all over the place as far as the band timeline. It’s on different records from various years, but it works perfectly.”
Another dimension added to the music with the latest release is an actual board game that’s part of the vinyl’s gatefold. The game further explores the theme of time travel through a retrospective journey through the band’s discography. To bring it to life, the band members conceptualized, designed, created and tested the game with former tour manager, lighting director and sound engineer Luke Stratton. Players follow a wormhole through time and arrive at Dopapod. The band chose to self-title the seventh offering as a totem to the fact the quartet realized its full potential in terms of music and vision.
“In addition to tracks about time travel, we have songs about being in the present moment on every project,” Winderman said. “Those concepts are opposites. However, they’re like a binary pair — similar to Dopapod, which is a palindrome. It’s a symmetrical word, and the songs play with themes of left-right and right-wrong.”
The band didn’t go so far as to guarantee attendees at Wednesday’s show will be physically transported to another time and space beyond the box canyon, but it’s safe to say people might find themselves in a different state mentally and emotionally after seeing Dopapod live.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sheridanoperahouse.com.
