After a delay, the Sunset Music Series in Mountain Village’s Sunset Plaza is back.
Teddy Errico, who has produced the series since 2011 operating as the Telluride Society for Music and in partnership with Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA), previously explained Telski needed to grant permission to use the plaza, which the resort owns. But after a successful Telluride Bluegrass Festival FirstGrass show June 15, talks about the summer series progressed.
“The decision from Telski to allow usage of the grass lawn and stage began with FirstGrass, right before the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, which was the spark of a solution for parking cars in the Mountain Village,” he told the Daily Planet this week. “It was very important for Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA), Telski and the Town of Mountain Village to keep an event that creates such a good sense of community and adds culture to the overall community. And at the same time, it gives the merchants of Mountain Village some added positive financial impacts, which is important as lodging numbers are slightly down. The dates have been adjusted to add some Thursdays, which will hopefully also spread out these positive impacts.”
The summer slate kicks off Wednesday with Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble from 6-8 p.m.
“His bluesy, soulful vocals and the band's hard driving zydeco beat blend to create high-energy dance music for all audiences. Curley's music is true to its roots in zydeco and blues, but contemporary enough to appeal to a broad range of music lovers,” according to the band’s bio. “Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble tour extensively throughout the U.S., playing festivals and clubs from New York to San Diego and from Florida to Seattle. Often playing to audiences that have never heard zydeco music before, they make fans wherever they go. They've played major festivals, including Rhythm & Roots in Ninigret, Rhode Island, the Waterfront Blues Festival in Portland, Oregon, and Jazz Fest in New Orleans. When at home in Louisiana, you can find Curley in the studio working on his latest CD or playing in one of the local clubs around the Lafayette/Opelousas area to the delight of his hometown fans.”
The July schedule continues July 20 with The Deer, Barbaro July 21, Magnolia Boulevard July 27 and Fleetwood Mac Tribute July 28. In August, the series welcomes Cody Hibbard (Aug. 3), CALLE 66 (Aug. 4), and Chrome Velvet and Niceness (Aug. 10).
Errico is excited to have eight shows this summer after not knowing whether the series would survive after the two-year pandemic break.
“To be able to bring back a cherished community event is so special to me. I was an integral part of the series at its creation, and to be the producer is an honor,” he said. “Thankfully we were able to leverage past talent agency relationships to get artists to commit at the last second, which was amazing. It’s truly a testament to how Telluride and Mountain Village views music in the community, led by such stalwarts as Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, Planet Bluegrass, the Sheridan Opera House and KOTO. Agents know when their bands play here it’s going to be special.”
TMVOA officials share Errico’s enthusiasm for the return of the much-loved summer series.
“After a long hiatus, we look forward once again to having our members, guests and visitors come together for this special community event that is one of the great traditions in the region.” TMVOA President and CEO Anton Benitez said in a news release.
“TMVOA, along with Telluride Society for Music, has established a tradition of bringing talented, up-and-coming artists to Mountain Village. The Sunset Concert vibe is magical, and I’m very excited that’s its back,” added Heidi Stenhammer, TMVOA administration and operations manager.
The Sunset Music Series is provided to the public free of charge by presenting sponsor TMVOA, as well as The Telluride Society for Music and Telski. Supporting sponsors include Errico of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, The Peaks Resort and Spa, By Sutton, Telluride Brewing Company and the Town of Mountain Village. The event is held rain or shine.
Learn more about the Sunset Concert Series at www.SunsetMusicSeries.com or visit tmvoa.org.
