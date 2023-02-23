“Intrinsically, undeniably Colorado,” Westword wrote about Americana band Birds of Play. “Listeners can hear running rivers, the sound of Colorado’s beloved mountains and the soul of the true natural landscape” in their music.
The soul of “Birds” is musician Alex Paul, the band’s frontman and founder. Before BOP took flight (as Westword put it) Paul was a solo artist who sang and played bass, mandolin and guitar. He was good at what he did: he won the 2018 Blues Challenge, a solo competition, at the 2018 Telluride Brews and Blues Festival. Birds of Play “took off from there,” Austin Halpern, Telluride Arts’ programs director, recalled.
The Birds have gone on to record several albums (their fourth was recently recorded in Ridgway’s Sherbino Theater). And while you may be able to conjure wide-open landscapes through the collective sounds of BOP, “Alex is wonderful” as an acoustic performer, Halpern said. (If you want proof, check out Paul’s solo performance of his composition “No Turning Back,” recorded at the Telluride Music Company the winter before he won the Blues Challenge.)
Paul’s voice — full of feeling, at ease conjuring love and yearning in the high lonesome — seems ideally suited to the darkness of the winter season. So does the intimate space in which he will give a performance next Saturday, March 4, when his concert kicks off the Winter Singer-Songwriters Series in the Telluride Arts HQ Gallery.
“It’s always a treat to hear Alex perform solo,” Halpern said.
The series was inspired by another acoustic performance.
“We hosted Leah Song,” of Appalachian folk-music group Rising Appalachia, “in the HQ Gallery,” Halpern recalled.
“We learned this is a really good space for listening; we arrange seats theater-style around the artists. It’s very intimate, up-close and personal. Leah and her bandmate David Brown,” who together make up the Leah Song Project, “were wonderful. The audience was so attentive and so lovely. It was a beautiful night.”
And it got Halpern and his colleagues thinking: why not a singer-songwriter series? As it was, the gallery had been used these past few months for creative gatherings. Pop-up artist collective The Fig, founded by Jacque Garcia and Miranda Beck, employed it “as a space to explore creativity through poetry, and comedy,” Halpern said. “The Fig has been hosting lots of late-night, intimate performances.”
Singer-songwriters should fit right in. Obviously, “It’s a different space” compared to Telluride Arts’ Transfer Warehouse, currently undergoing restoration, but who knows? The gallery’s very intimacy may well lend itself to performances both deeply felt and personal — concerts, and confessions, perhaps less likely to be broached in summertime, in the open air. The following Thursday after Alex Paul’s appearance, 17-year-old Front Range singer Emelise Munoz, a two-time winner of the Stars of Tomorrow competition, held in New York City’s Apollo Theatre, will perform in the HQ Gallery. Halpern called her “spectacular” and “a powerhouse.” You might add one additional title to that: elusive. Once Munoz’s career takes off (and she graduates from high school) you may be more likely to see her in larger venues than the HQ Gallery.
Award-winning Durango guitarist and balladeer Thom Chacon rounds out the series on March 23.
“He’s a fantastic songwriter, with a weathered voice,” Halpern said. “This will be his third appearance in Telluride over the past few years. We first held a songwriter series at the Warehouse last summer. Alex Paul and Emily Scott Robinson helped us organize those, and Thom was a part of those shows.”
There will be more opportunities for music in the gallery as the season progresses.
“We would likely partner with Telluride Blues, and Bluegrass” festivals, Halpern said.
Acoustic music and theater performances, comedy nights, poetry readings — and, of course, artistic exhibits — are all welcome, Halpern said. “We want to create a flexible artist’s space that says ‘yes.’”
