Wednesday, February 15
1) There’s a bilingual meeting on the importance of health equity Wednesday, presented by the Wilkinson Public Library in partnership with Telluride Medical Center and Tri-County Health Network from 5-7 p.m. The meeting is in the Wilkinson’s Program Room; the library will provide simultaneous translation, free food and childcare.
2) Potent potables: Learn to make Vintage Winter Cocktails in a class Wednesday at the Ah Haa School from 6-8 p.m. Register at ahhaa.org.
3) The horror sensation 'M3GAN' screens nightly through Thursday at the Nugget Theatre. Show time is 7 p.m.
Thursday, February 16
1) The TAB Student Fashion Show is tonight and tomorrow (Feb. 17) at the Palm Theatre. Show time both evenings is 6 p.m.
2) The 23rd annual Telluride Comedy Festival opens this evening at the Sheridan Opera House, and goes through Feb. 19. Show time is 8 p.m. nightly. See who’s on and purchase tickets at sheridanoperahouse.com.
3) Shop till you pop: Stop by the AETHERstream pop-up event at Element 52, open daily from 12-7 p.m. through Feb. 21.
Friday, February 17
1) Registration begins today for the Ah Haa School’s youth and teen summer camps. Learn more at ahhaa.org.
2) Sean McNamara plays The Ride Lounge today at 4:30 p.m.
3) There’s a Mardi Gras celebration at Mountain Lodge tonight featuring live music by Joint Point. Admission is free; the party starts at 6 p.m.
4) The Telluride Comedy Festival continues this evening in the Sheridan Opera House (8 p.m.). Tonight is also your last chance to catch the TAB Student Fashion Show at the Palm Theatre, at 6 p.m.
5) Shop till you pop: Check out the Lux Collective pop-up event in the Madeline Hotel. It’s open daily through March 4.
Saturday, February 18
1) Art is the heart of the party: The Ah Haa School presents ArtThrob, a Valentine’s-Day-themed fundraiser to benefit the school’s Visual Arts Program, tonight from 6-8 p.m. Learn more and purchase tickets at ahhaa.org.
2) The 23rd annual Telluride Comedy Festival continues this evening at the Sheridan Opera House at 8 p.m.
3) The films ‘Broker’ and ‘Women Talking’ screen nightly through Friday at the Nugget Theatre. Times vary; visit nuggettheatre.com to learn more.
Sunday, February 19
1) Listen to live music this afternoon at Altezza, in the Peaks Resort, from 4-7 p.m.
2) Mountainfilm’s Winter Shorts fundraiser — a selection of adventure films, and a silent auction — are at the Palm Theatre tonight, where the doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show is at 6:30 p.m.
3) It’s your last night to take in the 23rd annual Telluride Comedy Festival, in the Sheridan Opera House at 8 p.m. For info. and tickets, visit sheridanoperahouse.com.
Monday, February 20
1) Telluride schools are closed today, and so is the Wilkinson Public Library, in honor of President’s Day. The institutions reopen tomorrow.
2) AA meetings take place every day in Telluride at Christ Presbyterian Church. On Monday, there is an Al-Anon meeting at Christ Church, as well. The time for both meetings is 5:30 p.m. Attend via Zoom, if you’d like: the code for the AA meeting is 825-3167-0042. To Al-Anon meeting via Zoom (friends and observers are welcome), point your browser to tinyurl.com/bdf6fzs8.
Tuesday, February 21
1) Locals share their passions through snappy, five-minute slideshows this evening at Ignite! in Ridgway. Show time at the Sherbino Theater is 7 p.m.
2) Mark your calendar: Happy Hour Chamber Music, brought to you by Telluride Chamber Music Association, takes place in Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery tomorrow evening (Feb. 22.), with Travis Fisher on the piano from 5-6 p.m. There’s no admission charge.
