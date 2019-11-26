The annual Fiesta de Papá Noel will take place Dec. 7 from 4-6 p.m. in the Telluride Middle/High School cafeteria.
The event promises a Latino-style family evening, but organizers from the Latino Advocacy Committee (LAC) are keen to emphasize that the wider Telluride community is not only welcome, but also encouraged to come.
“I think there are a lot of opportunities in town to meet people from different cultures, for example, with the dual immersion program, there are a lot of families who are interacting across cultural and language barriers, but sometimes it’s more in the setting of work or school,” said Marisa Marshalka of Tri-County Health Network, which is co-sponsoring the event, along with the Wilkinson Public Library, Bright Futures for Early Childhood and Families, and the San Miguel Resource Center.
A long-standing local event, Fiesta de Papá Noel includes face painting, games and a piñata. Like last year, partygoers are encouraged to dig into their recipe collections and prepare an entry for the competition for favorite dish of the evening. The winners receive gift card prizes, and then all the dishes are set out on the table as everyone sits down to a potluck community dinner.
“Bring a plate to share and for the competition,” Marshalka said. “We hope you’ll use your favorite family recipe or bring something from your own culture.”
Marshalka added that the past few years have been stressful for many members of Telluride’s immigrant community, in part because of new policies or rule changes announced by the Trump administration that are sometimes then either withdrawn or suspended.
“Things are changing so quickly for immigrants,” she said, referencing as an example “public charge rules.” Announced over the summer by the Trump administration, these are rule changes that seek to negatively impact the proceedings of legal immigrants who are found to have accessed public services, such as living in subsidized housing, even when they are doing so lawfully.
“We are getting information, and then it’s being retracted, and then we are getting different information,” she said. “In 2018, there were 12 or 13 people in town who were detained, who were picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In 2019, we haven’t seen that happen, at least Tri-County didn’t. What we saw, though, for example, were the public charge rules instituted over the summer and then there was an injunction and now people are unsure because fear has spread. So there is uncertainty around things like living in Village Court Apartments or living in Shandoka and whether or not that will affect you.”
Marshalka acknowledged that the Fiesta de Papá Noel provides the LAC a chance to have some fun after a schedule of events focused on educating the public on more serious topics.
“The Latino Advocacy Committee hosts so many different opportunities for people to have training — things like the Know Your Rights training that happened with (immigration lawyer) Maria Belén — or what to know about public charge. These are events that focus on some big issues. It’s rare to have an event that’s relaxed like this, where there is no reason to get together, except to share food and enjoy each other’s company.”
Gloria Chavira, Wilkinson Public Library reference librarian and LAC member, is bicultural. Growing up her family combined Mexican and American holiday traditions. Chavira said that, for her, part of the appeal of the Fiesta of Papa Noel is the mix of cultures and traditions at the event.
“It’s a super fun evening that is infused with our different cultural backgrounds,” she said. “I love that it’s an opportunity to celebrate and share our different cultures and traditions together.”
EN ESPANOL
La Fiesta de Papá Noel tendrá lugar el sábado 7 de diciembre de 4 a 6 p.m. en la cafetería Telluride Middle / High School.
El evento promete una fiesta al estilo latino, pero los organizadores del Latino Advisory Committee (LAC) enfatizaron que la comunidad más amplia de Telluride no solo es bienvenida, sino que se anima a venir.
“Creo que hay muchas oportunidades en la ciudad para conocer gente de diferentes culturas, por ejemplo, con el programa de doble inmersión, hay muchas familias que interactúan a través de las barreras culturales y de idioma, pero a veces es más en el contexto de trabajo o escuela”, dijo Marisa Marshalka de Tri-County Health Network, que copatrocina el evento junto con la Biblioteca Pública de Wilkinson, Bright Futures for Early Childhood and Families y el Centro de Recursos de San Miguel.
Fiesta de Papá Noel incluye pintacaritas, juegos y una piñata. Al igual que el año pasado, se anima a la comunidad a la fiesta y a traer un plato favorito de sus colecciones de recetas para entrar el concurso para el plato favorito de la noche. Los ganadores reciben premios de tarjetas de regalo y luego todos los platos se exponen en la mesa mientras todos se sientan a una cena comunitaria.
“Traiga un plato para compartir y para la competencia”, aconseja Marshalka. “Esperamos que encuentre su receta familiar favorita o traiga algo de su propia cultura".
Marshalka agregó que los últimos años han sido estresantes para muchos miembros de la comunidad inmigrante de Telluride, en parte debido a nuevas políticas o cambios en las reglas anunciados por la Administración Trump que a veces son retirados o suspendidos.
“Las cosas están cambiando muy rápidamente para los inmigrantes,” ella dijo, haciendo referencia como un ejemplo de “reglas de carga pública”. Anunciados durante el verano por la Administración Trump, estos son cambios en las reglas que buscan impactar negativamente en los procedimientos de los inmigrantes legales que han accedido a servicios públicos, como vivir en viviendas subsidiadas, incluso cuando lo hacen legalmente.
“Estamos obteniendo información, y luego se está retrayendo, y luego estamos obtiendo información diferente”, dijo. “En 2018 había 12 o 13 personas en la ciudad que fueron detenidas, que fueron recogidas por el Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE), en 2019 no hemos visto que eso suceda, al menos Tri-County no. Sin embargo, lo que vimos, por ejemplo, fueron las reglas de carga pública instituidas durante el verano y luego hubo una orden judicial y ahora la gente no está segura porque el miedo se ha extendido. Por lo tanto, existe incertidumbre en torno a cosas como vivir en Village Court Apartments o vivir en Shandoka y si eso lo afectará o no”.
Marshalka reconoció que la Fiesta de Papá Noel le brinda a LAC la oportunidad de divertirse después de un cronograma de eventos enfocado en educar al público sobre temas más serios.
“El Latino Advocacy Committee ofrece muchas oportunidades diferentes para que las personas reciban capacitación — como la capacitación Conozca Sus Derechos que sucedió con (la abogada de inmigración) Maria Belén — o qué saber sobre la carga pública. Estos son eventos que se centran en algunos grandes problemas. Es raro tener un evento relajado como este, donde no hay razón para reunirse, excepto para compartir comida y disfrutar de la compañía del otro ".
La Bibliotecaria de la Biblioteca Pública de Wilkinson y miembro de LAC Gloria Chavira es bicultural, y al crecer su familia combinó las tradiciones navideñas mexicanas y americanas. Chavira dijo que, para ella, parte del atractivo de la Fiesta de Papa Noel es la mezcla de culturas y tradiciones en el evento.
“Es una noche súper divertida que está impregnada de nuestros diferentes antecedentes culturales”, dijo. “Me encanta que sea una oportunidad para celebrar y compartir nuestras diferentes culturas y tradiciones juntos”.
