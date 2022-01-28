Some might consider it daring, audacious even, to even consider staging a production of one of America’s most beloved musicals. But “Oklahoma!,” with its unbridled optimism, big dance numbers and a panoply of songs embedded in the American psyche, is exactly what the Sheridan Arts Foundation’s Young People’s Theatre Director Leah Heidenreich is doing. And neither she nor her high school-aged cast is the least bit intimidated by the prospect. The show runs Friday through Sunday, Feb. 4-6, at 6 p.m. each night at the historic Sheridan Opera House.
In fact, when asked, “Why ‘Oklahoma!’” Heidenreich replies, “Why not?”
“For our flagship Young People’s Theatre high school production, I wanted to choose a big spectacle of a show,” she said. “‘Oklahoma!’ is the OG spectacle show. The set, the costumes, the music, the story, the dancing … it's just such a timeless piece of theater.”
Heidenreich said her choice will not only tap the nostalgia factor, but is an important piece of American musical theatre.
“I think ‘Oklahoma!’ resonates with people mainly because of the pure nostalgia it brings to them. Everyone knows every single song in this show, whether they're aware of that or not,” Heidenreich said. “Another fun nugget about this show is the historical importance it holds within the realm of musical theater. Agnes De Mille, the choreographer of the original Broadway production, as well as the beloved film, essentially created a ballet within a musical. ‘Oklahoma!’ is the first piece of contemporary theater in history that brought music and dance into the plot of the play itself. It was the first show to incorporate all three elements into storytelling.”
For the musical’s authors, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, “Oklahoma!” was their first Broadway collaboration. The year was 1942 and the show opened on Broadway in 1943. The pair would go on to create a string of classics like “South Pacific,” “The King and I,” “Carousel” and “The Sound of Music.” “Oklahoma!” was the first piece of musical theatre that, as Heidenreich noted, used the songs and dances to propel the story line. Those elements were also essential to character development and became a standard template for musicals.
“‘Oklahoma!’ is not only a beautiful and beloved show, it's an incredibly important piece of musical theater history,” Heidenreich said. “As a theater educator, I want to expose our young thespians to all forms of theater so that they can appreciate every aspect of the art. This show is truly the foundation of contemporary musical theater, and I'm so excited to bring it to life with this insanely talented group of teens.”
She’s immensely proud of her cast, a group of high school-aged actors and singers, that she said are well-equipped to handle the musical’s more complicated aspects of scoring and choreography.
“I have an incredible pool of high school kids this year who are incredibly musical,” she said. “You can't put on a Rodgers and Hammerstein show without incredible vocalists. I knew looking at this year's YPT teens, this was one of those years where we have the musical talent. I had to jump on that!”
Her cast, she said, has welcomed the challenges of the show.
“These kids have embraced this show and then some,” she said. “This has probably been one of the more challenging musical selections I have done since being at the helm of YPT. Madeline McRoberts, who is starring in the role of Laurey, commented the other day that this script is ‘like another language!’ Indeed, the libretto alone of this show is incredibly advanced. Oscar Hammerstein wrote it, in addition to all the musical lyrics, and he did so in the dialect of Oklahoma, rather than in the English language itself. The kids are having a blast learning some of musical theater's most cherished music, and they are also loving playing silly cowboys on stage. It's been a rough two years for them, so putting on Wranglers and line dancing around is a warm welcome, I think. I can't wait for everyone to see the fruition of their hard work!”
The show’s songs helped cheer the American public as the country entered World War II. Tunes like “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning,” “The Surrey With the Fringe on Top,” the show’s title number, and “People Will Say We’re in Love,” are breezy, hopeful songs that have since become classics. One of Heidenriech’s favorites comes with a confession.
“If I could be anyone's understudy, I would definitely play Ado Annie Carnes,” she said. “She gets to sing the classic ‘I Cain't Say No.’ She's so fun and silly and aloof, and she's a character you really can play around with. There is nothing serious about Ado Annie, and I love those character roles.”
Young People’s Theatre is, according to SAF public relations and marketing director, Maggie Stevens, “at the core of who we are and what we believe in at the Sheridan Arts Foundation.” With its ethos of education and inclusivity, YPT has proven a crown jewel of SAF programming.
“This non-competitive youth theater program provides a service to the community as a chance for students to explore performance arts and a platform to work on their confidence and interpersonal skills,” Stevens said. “We never allow tuition to be a barrier for students to participate- we offer need-based scholarships, and if a family does not qualify, parents can work out a payment plan or work-trade. One part of our three-part mission as a nonprofit organization is to expose local and national youth to the arts through education, and Young People's Theater is a major part of how we do that. The arts should be accessible to everyone no matter their income or talent level, and Young People's Theater is one of the ways we implement that belief.”
“Oklahoma!” tickets are available at sheridanoperahouse.com.
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show are required for entry. Masks must be worn by everyone two years of age and older.
