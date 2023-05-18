Twenty-one regional breweries will offer samplings of their microbrews, and one beloved hometown band — Telluride’s own Joint Point — will perform Saturday at the first festival of the season in Ridgway’s Town Park.
Both Joint Point — named for a black diamond run at Telluride Ski Resort — and Love Your Valley have a rich history in this region.
Joint Point’s music has evolved from mostly covers of Grateful Dead, Widespread Panic and Phish at its inception in 2008 to its “super groovy” original sounds — as Geoff Hanson once put it in the Planet — of today.
Meanwhile, Love Your Valley has grown, as well.
The fest returns this year after a three-year hiatus with a daunting lineup of breweries, a musical performance and a pair of brand new sponsors, Chipeta Lodge & Spa and Ouray Riverside Resort (the brewers receive free lodging, and free passes to Orvis Hot Springs, just down the road).
“It’s all beer,” said the fest’s founder, Pam Kraft (Ridgway’s clerk and treasurer, by day), of what you might sip while you’re listening to Joint Point play. “I’m bringing back everyone I’ve invited in the past,” Kraft said of the breweries, “and we have some new ones joining us this year.” The new additions include Irwin Brewing Co., from Crested Butte; Bells Brewing, Chrysalis Brewing and Paonia United, all out of Paonia; and from closer to home, Grand Junction’s Trail Life Brewing, and Silver Basin Brewing, from Montrose.
“And then we have High Trestle Brewing, from Durango, and all of our regulars, who’ve been with us through all these years,” including Telluride Brewery, Dolores River Brewery, both Colorado Boy breweries, in Ridgway and Montrose, Moab Brewery and Ouray Brewery.
So many brews; so little time! The event goes from just 1-6 p.m. on Saturday in Town Park; all the proceeds will be used for yet another beloved event in this region: the 16th annual Ridgway Concert Series in July.
As always, the series, which is free, takes place Thursday nights in Town Park. Also as always, “you’ll hear, like, completely different musical genres” every evening, Kraft said. The series’ programmers — which is to say, Rob Miller of Pickin’ Productions, who founded the series along with the Town of Ridgway, and Kraft — pride themselves on never bringing the same musicians in twice.
For one thing, they can’t always afford to: Lukas Nelson, for example, and Billy Strings, and Peter Rowan, and Lake Street Dive — are now too “big” for Ridgway’s budget.
However, “We’ve made one exception” when it comes to returning acts, Miller said: Jenny & the Mexicats “wanted to come back, and they did a great show for us years ago,” Miller said.
The opening act, Larry & Joe, has an intriguing story behind it: “Joe Troop was the lead” in the band Che Apalache, Miller said (the group’s album, “Rearrange My Heart,” produced by Bela Fleck, was nominated for a Grammy).
“Joe, who is fluent in Spanish, met Larry Bellorin, who was working construction in the U.S.,” during Covid, Miller went on.
Larry explained that he was actually a musician, but working construction in the U.S. “was all he could do. Joe persuaded him to quit his day job, hit the road, and perform” a “fusion of Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music,” as the website LarryandJoe.com puts it.
“Their music is super-powerful,” Miller said. “When I heard it, I went, ‘Whoa.’”
And these are just the openers of a series that has become so popular, Kraft said she began fielding calls last fall from people all over Colorado, and out of state, asking whether the Ridgway Concert Series would return again this July.
“They said they didn’t even care who was playing,” Kraft recounted. “They just wanted to plan their vacations around this series.”
Love Your Valley Festival, which benefits the Ridgway Concert Series, is Saturday in Ridgway’s Town Park from 1-6 p.m.
