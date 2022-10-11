Local screenwriter Billie Bates loves Halloween, and everything associated with the spooky season, particularly horror films. But sharing those with her young sons was hard since there aren’t necessarily PG slashers to watch with your kids, so she decided to write her own. The result was “Spirit Halloween: The Movie,” which is part of this year’s Telluride Horror Show.
“I wrote the film five years ago when my kids were 5 and 9. I was struggling to find fun, spooky age-appropriate content for them around the best holiday of the year,” she explained. “We were living in Illinois at the time, and I would take them to the Spirit Halloween store for creepy fun and animatronic jump scares. Halloween wasn't a major event in Australia when I was growing up, so I fully embraced the holiday as an adult when I moved to America.”
A PG coming-of-age film, “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” follows three pre-teens who are facing the reality that growing up means accepting things change, including friendships. It takes place in a haunted Halloween store, the popular Spirit Halloween, where the friends decide to spend the night locked inside to keep a Halloween tradition alive now that they're aging out of trick-or-treating. The pacing, aesthetic and vibe are “old-school,” Bates explained, “like an extended ‘Goosebumps’ episode from the 1990s, or something you'd find for your 10-year-old's slumber party in the straight-to-VHS section of Blockbuster.”
“I loved (director) David Poag's interpretation from the page to the screen in that sense. He nailed it,” she added.
Catch a free screening of “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” Thursday night at the Nugget Theatre at 6 p.m. Bates will be there as well. “Deadstream” will also be shown for free afterward at 9 p.m.
Bates is excited to share her project with her hometown, especially since the real-life Spirit Halloween, Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook eventually all became involved in the film.
“Their involvement was a happy surprise that came super late in the process. So the movie stayed a low-budget indie film, with all the limitations indie film-making entails, that happened to get three big names attached at the very last minute; one of them being Spirit Halloween,” she explained. “The film was already green-lit and gearing up to be filmed in a generic Halloween warehouse on a micro-budget and tight turnaround before the producers secured Spirit Halloween, Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook for supporting roles, which is just mind-blowing.
“ … My hope is that in time, the right audience finds it and embraces it for the little 'Halloween after-school special with heart' that it is, which miraculously happens to have two legendary actors and one legendary store attached.”
While this was her first foray into the horror genre, Bates explained the writing process wasn’t much different from the other films she’s written and worked on.
“I approached the story as I would any other genre — starting with character and relationship dynamics. I was actually surprised to hear the movie called ‘kiddie horror’ or ‘gateway horror.’ When I started writing it, I saw it as a light coming-of-age story with some fun jump scares and spooky anticipation for a younger audience, which I guess is what gateway horror is. But this is definitely on the younger-skewing end of the gateway spectrum,” she said.
Now that she’s living in Telluride full-time, Bates has been inspired by the historic mining and mountains, and is even working on a “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” sequel set at familiar Main Street business.
“I wasn't living in Telluride full-time when I wrote this, although we were coming here a lot. So suburban Illinois was the biggest inspiration for ‘Spirit Halloween: The Movie.’ However, I have since written three scripts not only inspired by Telluride but actually set here,” she said. “And it might be a long shot, but I also have ‘Spirit Halloween 2’ outlined and set in Telluride. In fact, I have my heart set on The New Sheridan as my PG haunted hotel location.”
