This year’s Oscar nominations showcase a diverse and international slate of films and filmmakers. Progress is being made. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences still struggles with what to do with “foreign films.” In 2019, the Best Foreign Language Film category was reclassified as Best International Film. This year, there’s two Best Picture nominations from outside the U.S. “Belfast” is set in Ireland, and “Drive My Car” hails from Japan. “Parasite” (South Korea) was the surprise Oscar winner last year.
There are five Best Animated Feature nominations. One of the films isn’t an American production. “Flee” (Denmark) is nominated as Best Documentary and Best International Feature; the first film to be nominated in three categories. Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen interviews his friend, a gay Afghani man living in Copenhagen. The subtitled animation tells his story of a childhood in Soviet-controlled Afghanistan in the 1980s and his family’s escape to Russia and then to western Europe. You can rent “Flee” on Amazon and other streaming services. This film isn’t intended for children, though mature teens should see this immigration tale.
The Disney/Pixar film “Luca” only received a limited theatrical release, but it could also be called an immigration story. Director Enrico Casarosa’s beautifully animated fairy tale is set in a fishing village in Italy. Luca is a young sea monster who escapes the confines of his underwater life. His adventures as an Italian boy are charming, and though there’s not the emotional depth of other Pixar films, the setting is delightful. No subtitles needed. Stream on Disney+ and good for all ages.
The third immigrant story is the Disney film that everyone is talking about. “Encanto” is a film with a kaleidoscope of colors, bustling with catchy Lin Manuel Miranda songs (“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is at the top of the Billboard charts) that begins with a couple fleeing violence in Columbia. Like “Luca” there’s magical realism — the sacrifice of the father turns a candle into a magical talisman; the Encanto or enchantment. The mother, Alma Madrigal (referred to as Abuela), and her triplets are protected by a magic house. Within the Casita Madrigal, the enchanted candle supplies a magical gift to her children and to all but one of her grandchildren.
Some of the gifts benefit the village that surrounds the Casita Madrigal, like the strength of Luisa. A character unusual in animation, Luisa is depicted as a strong muscular woman. Only the non-gifted Mirabel can see that those gifts come at a price. Her gift is the chance to save the Madrigal family’s home and rescue the hidden Bruno. The complicated story and South American setting, music and characters have inspired fans to post theories and sing-alongs. Many people can relate to the characters and the depiction of dysfunction and love within the family. It’s wonderful to see a complicated family of Latin characters. Stream on Disney+ or purchase on other streaming sites. Good for all ages.
The final two animated films are set in post-apocalyptic worlds. “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” is a clever film about a family of screen-loving Americans uniting to fight the robotic overlords who’ve taken over the world. The characters are wise-cracking and bickering. The animation looks hand-drawn, with interludes of cartoon panels … and has a messy frenetic quality that adds to this fun adventure. A touchy tale of family togetherness that’s equal parts silly and fun. A little too violent for the very young.
“Raya and the Last Dragon” celebrates one young girl’s mission to save her father and her world from a malevolent force. Another Disney Studio film, the computer-animation renders the various worlds in gorgeous detail. “Raya” is a hero’s journey through Southeast Asia (a mythical kingdom in this film) with some wonderful vocal talent. Awkwafina brings the fun. She voices the Last Dragon. She’s hilarious and her transformations are the best part of the film. Stream on Disney+. Great for all ages.
America is a nation of immigrants. This year, the Oscar nominations reflect that reality. How wonderful to have a rainbow of animated films with stories that tell us to embrace our differences, seek help from others and celebrate family, either biological or the family you create. All of the films celebrate love.
Drinks with Films Ratings:
“Encanto:” 4 cups of hot cocoa flavored with cinnamon out of 5
“Flee:” 4 1/2 cups of strong Afghan coffee out of 5
“Luca:” 2 tumblers of Italian wine out of 5
“The Mitchell’s vs. the Machines:” 2 1/2 slurpies at a convenience store before it’s destroyed by robot gunfire out of 5
“Raya and the Last Dragon;” 4 candy-colored bubble teas out of 5
