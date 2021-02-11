It happens every year about this time. In the course of the inevitable discussions surrounding the Super Bowl’s halftime show, talk turns to “who was the best?” I don’t know about your social media feed, but the consensus on mine is Prince. Many would be hard-pressed to come up with better evidence than the Purple One singing “Purple Rain” in a downpour. What perfect timing then, for Wilkinson Public Library’s popular book club for albums, The Listening Club, this time hosted by local musician Claybrook Penn, to feature Prince’s monster of a double album, “Sign O’ the Times.” Join Friday’s 7 p.m. Zoom chat by signing up at telluridelibrary.org.
Taking on this genius musician was easy for Penn, whose own taste for funk is well known. (If you need proof, check out her KOTO radio show, Bootsy’s Boombox. It’s deeply funkified.) But Penn is also a drummer, and her attraction to this record, as a youth in 1987, was because of percussionist Sheila E, whose career was launched by Prince. The young Penn also dug one of two songs that charted from “Sign,” “You Got The Look.” But the album’s depth didn’t snag her until much later.
“It was as an adult that I fully came into it,” she said. “There is so much more to it than one or two charting hits.”
The other single that hit the charts was the socially conscious — and yes, funky — title track.
Penn relishes the record’s numerous genres, styles that include funk, soul rock, synth-pop and gospel. Fold in Prince’s lyrical breadth — at times psychedelic and silly, other times yearning and dark — and for Penn, the result is a perfect album.
“It just grabs me,” she said. “I consider it the nexus of his whole career. There’s so much to find out about this record.”
When the record was released, critics noted its many layers and styles "from bare-bones electro-funk and smooth soul to pseudo-psychedelic pop and crunching hard rock, touching on gospel, blues, and folk along the way.” Prince scholar Ben Greenman described it as “spooky political R&B, full-throated psychedelic pop, bone-rattling skeletal funk, and pocket soul so gentle and nuanced you could almost call it folk.” And as music journalist Touré wrote, the album is Prince's foray into soul more than anything, while writer and composer Paul Grimstad deemed the record an example of avant-pop. Even as the critics agreed on the record’s genius, they could not settle on style.
Penn says his chameleon-like musical styles reflect the man himself.
“It’s all the sides of his personality,” she said.
Prince never toured the album, save for a jaunt in continental Europe. In the U.S., it was released as a film, and commercially, “Purple Rain,” his 1984 classic, far outsold “Sign,” a record many critics considered a superior effort.
The BBC’s Daryl Easla compared the record to the Beatles' “The White Album,” saying, “Although ‘Sign ‘O’ The Times’ didn’t rival his commercial sales peak of ‘Purple Rain,’ it is his [The] ‘White Album.’” Easla also regarded Prince’s “Sign o' the Times” era as one the greatest eras in popular music: “This, and the supporting concert film “Sign o' the Times” remain one of the most scintillating documents of an artist at the summit of their powers ... when you listen [again] to ‘Sign 'O' The Times,’ you realize why Prince was routinely labeled a genius in the late 80s.”
Penn will also discuss the deep track, “The Ballad of Dorothy Parker,” a song she calls “a standout.”
It is some crazy storytelling,” Penn said. “Lyrically there is a lot of interesting stuff going on.”
Prince’s life, as Penn noted, had a lot going on there, too. His relationship with his record label was becoming fraught and he had recently started the construction of his palatial, purple home in Minneapolis, Paisley Park. He had just fired his band Revolution before starting work on “Sign,” and he was in the throes of an unrequited love affair.
Penn was also drawn to presenting this record due to Prince’s belief in and support of women artists.
“He championed women,” Penn said. “He opened doors, wrote songs (for them).”
Both as muses and collaborators, the women associated with Prince included Sheila E, Patrice Rushen, Susan Moonsie (Appolonia 6), Vanity (Vanity 6), Patrice Kotero (Appolonia 6), Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman and others.
Penn is excited to host Friday evening’s The Listening Club.
“I’m crazy stoked to talk about this record,” she said. “I want to bring people here to this music and say ‘listen to this. This is in all of what we see in modern music.’”
The musician and music maven will draw participants in with trivia (Camille?) and some different versions of the album’s songs.
The Listening Club takes place from 7-8 p.m. tonight (Friday). Sign up at telluridelibrary.org.
