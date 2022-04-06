For native son Leland Burchmore, a career in music couldn’t be further from his mind growing up.
“It kind of just happened. I never really had a thought of becoming a producer or writing and making music. It just flowed into one another,” he said, adding his parents John and Jill Burchmore were always playing music. “Growing up, my mom would always listen to ’80s pop music on the way to school. My dad was into soul and funk music. That was kind of my influences. I was exposed to that and liked it.”
He enjoyed listening to his parent’s funk and disco, as well as EDM (electronic dance music), dubstep and the future funk subgenre by the time he was in high school. But it was an independent study class with Heather Rosen his junior year that initially planted the music producer seed in the back of Burchmore’s mind.
For over an hour three days a week he learned the Logic Pro software and make “really, really bad beats” in school, but he liked it.
“It clicked with me, and it was interesting, so I wanted to keep doing it,” he said.
After working with the music-making software on his own, he decided to release some material, including after he left home for college at Boulder’s University of Colorado. It was in Boulder and Denver that Lando Burch officially became a music producer and DJ, playing shows throughout the area, including Denver’s Underground Music Showcase.
“Senior year of college was when it kind of took off, and I realized that is what I wanted to do. I had a revelation that it was my passion,” said Burchmore, who went to film school and studied video editing. “I was constantly making music and doing sound design. It translated into my film work as well.”
He released an album that same year, which became popular on TikTok, and then a phone call from a friend who was looking for a roommate brought him to Los Angeles in September.
“Kind of impulsively I decided to move to LA. I moved two months after that phone call,” he said. “It’s a huge change of pace, obviously. It’s a completely different environment, but I feel comfortable here. The music scene is awesome. There’s always concerts, and there’s so many other artists and creatives out here that I’m constantly surrounded by. It’s increased my inspiration and motivation to keep doing this.”
Burchmore, under his stage name Lando Burch, recently released his fourth full-length album, “Saturn St.” In the first week, it already has 3,000 streams on Spotify.
“‘Saturn St.’ caters towards the loving feeling of wanting to be free and enjoying the simplicities of life. The days where you drive along the coast with windows down, the cruising with the homies downtown or the electrifying nights in the club just letting the night slip away. Lando Burch’s most diverse album to date and ready to break the barriers and revive the disco and future funk scene,” a news release stated.
The album also features several collaborations. Burchmore explained working with artist Pure Colors was hard to wrap his head around at first.
“I have collaborations on the project that I never thought would happen in a million years, including one song with Pure Colors, who was one of my inspirations when I first discovered future funk and electronic funk. I was listening to him in like eighth grade on the gondola on the way to school. Now I have a song with him, so it’s kind of surreal to me to see how far I’ve come with that,” he added.
Burchmore considers “Saturn St.” his debut album, since he dedicated more time to it than any other release so far.
“I would spend hours on YouTube or at the record shops in Santa Monica just looking for stuff that looked cool,” he said. “It started as more of a conceptual album. I wanted to make a love letter to the 1980s. Growing up listening to the ’80s pop channel on XM radio I wanted to take that inspiration and make a conceptual album, but it changed into more of a diverse project and flexing what I can do, giving it more range so that I can showcase the skills I have learned over the past eight years now.”
Digging through $1 record bins, he uncovered a single by soul singer Bobby McClure that he sampled on the song “Summer in December.”
“I thought it was one of the prettiest sounding samples, so I immediately used that. I made that song in a day,” Burchmore said.
But what exactly is future funk music, you may be wondering?
“I would say in a sentence it’s the revival of funk and disco, especially disco,” Burchmore said. “Disco didn’t really have the run it deserved. It was only popular for a couple of years. Now there’s a new niche group of people and artists who are taking samples, so they’ll use those old disco songs and remix them into a more modern-day sound. It’s more house oriented as well, very simple drum patterns. It’s just pure dance music.”
While he plans to continue to promote his new record, Burchmore would love to come back and play his hometown sometime. After all, his first show in front of an audience was at the Liberty.
“I love where I came from. Special shoutout to Telluride,” he said. “It is a small town, but we have some creatives and really cool people coming out of there.”
Burchmore’s music can be found on Spotify and Apple Music, or on his Instagram (landoburch) or Twitter (LandoBurch).
