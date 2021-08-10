You might think of Weehawken Creative Arts (WCA) as the quiet one.
A sister organization to the historic Sherbino Theater — host to musical and comedy acts and (in years past) boisterous annual SherBOOno Halloween party and New Year’s Eve celebrations — WCA offers art classes, and instruction to encourage youth, in particular, to step out and perform.
“Weehawken and the Sherbino share staff,” programs manager Trisha Oakland explained, “and partner on a lot of programs. We run a lot of classes at the theater. We might share an artist, for example, who is visiting at the Sherbino. When we brought in Chicago’s comedy troupe Second City a few years ago, they offered an improv class through Weehawken Arts, and performed at the Sherbino.”
Soon, rehearsals for Weehawken’s popular autumn dance classes, in genres from ballet to jazz to hip-hop to aerial, will begin again. The dance classes resumption is an unmistakable signal that fall, and winter (when the dancers in ages ranging from 2.5 to 18 come together in a December music-and-dance extravaganza at the Montrose Pavilion) is just around the corner. Registration is open for Weehawken’s dance classes through Aug. 30 at weehawkenarts.org.
But before Weehawken’s dance classes resume, there’ll be singing and dancing on Ridgway’s biggest summer stage, in Town Park. That’s where the youth theater troupe known as The Gleekers will perform Broadway show tunes and other song-and-dance classics on Saturday at one of the longest-running arts and crafts shows in the San Juans: the 36th annual Ridgway Rendezvous. More than 100 artists this year will be in attendance at the juried show this year. “Vendors’ booths will be a little bit more widely spaced” than they were in 2019, the last year the Rendezvous was held, Oakland said. “Part of that is not wanting to overwhelm the community” and to help keep attendees safe and healthy. “And part of it is that some vendors are not able to travel yet.”
This said, “most of our first place winners in pretty much every category from 2019” — a range of 10-12 artistic genres that includes painting, ceramics, woodworking, jewelry, fiber art and photography — “will be back with us.”
As always, food and drink will be available for all ages. “Our beer, wine, bloody mary and margarita tent will be up as usual,” Oakland said. Local musicians Donny Morales, David Nunn, Til Willis and jazz saxophonist “Yaz” Ishikawa will perform on the Town Park stage.
Artists will offer on-the-spot demonstrations; kiddos can enjoy rides on the Ridgway Fire Department’s train. The Rendezvous takes place over just two days each year: on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (admission is free).
“It’s Weehawken’s biggest fundraiser of the year,” Oakland said, a sprawling, noshing, shopping, clamorous array of adults and kids, artists and singer-songwriters and a Broadway show tune performance by youngsters that marks the beginning of the end of summer in Ridgway. The real end of summer arrives a few weeks hence, when Labor Day weekend ushers in the annual rodeo at the 4-H Event Center. Before that, the Sherbino Theater will host performances by Seth Walker and up-and-coming North Carolina bluegrass band AJ Lee and Blue Summit. “AJ Lee has been called the next Allison Kraus,” Oakland said. “It’s one of those bands that I get really excited about. Within two years, we’ll never be able to book them.” Yet on Aug. 31, they’ll play one night Ridgway. Soon after that, the aspen and the oak will turn, the air will chill, and fall will begin.
