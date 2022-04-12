The story of the Valley Floor and how seemingly everyone came to together to protect it from development is part of local lore at this point, but in the early 2000s, the fate of the acreage entering town was anything but guaranteed.
Thanks to an unprecedented community effort, including raising $50 million, nowadays the stretch of land is known as a place of peace where nature is undisturbed and be enjoyed for those wanting to become closer to the local wilderness. The historic fight for the Valley Floor was immortalized in the 2018 documentary “The Valley,” which has since been renamed “Forever Wild.” The team behind the film recently shared that PBS will be airing it throughout the month of April.
“We are excited to announce that our documentary, ‘Forever Wild,’ formerly ‘The Valley,’ is airing nationwide this month on PBS stations. Ninety of the top 100 markets have picked up the film,” director Bryan Reinhart said in an email. “Your uplifting story to save the Valley Floor will now inspire people across the country. Our entire team thanks all of you who participated in this project.”
Executive producer Ron Melmon, who initially learned about the Valley Floor situation while he was in town to visit his niece, explained the film was making its rounds on the festival circuit, including being an official selection of the 2019 Mountainfilm fest, before the pandemic put a stop to them. After the delay, he’s glad that the PBS showings will again put “Forever Wild” in front of an audience.
“My initial reaction to the news was pleasant. I was happy. I’m thrilled that the people in the industry are putting it on PBS,” he said.
He is also excited to hear that the movie has empowered and inspired other communities and organizations to mimic what the people of Telluride did for the Valley Floor, including in his hometown of Sedona, Arizona. A group called Keep Sedona Beautiful (KSB) fought to protect 160 acres from development.
“They had a very similar story of 160 acres that they were going to put 600 trailers on. That was the entrance to our town,” Melmon explained, adding the group watching “Forever Wild” at his home. “ … As a result of that inspiration, they had a 10-0 vote not to rezone the land so 600 trailers could go on it. We have that story documented, so that’s what we’re working on next to show how this movie inspired a group to say, ‘If they can do it in Telluride, they can do it in Sedona.’”
He shared a similar story about Weld, Maine, which may result in some type of “Forever” series chronicling local environmental causes across the country. Of course, he added, the logistics of such a project would need to make sense, but the “Forever Wild” team is partnering with PBS to host several screenings and talks.
“What’s happening is we’re getting requests. We are going to be involved with PBS on an educational level. PBS is using our movie to help people understand the process of what happened (in the film),” Melmon said. “We’re getting invited to go to different places to show the movie and answer questions about how they did it and why they did it.”
Locally, Melmon has also been invited to talk to students via Zoom, as teachers are showing the film in class.
“That was really wonderful,” he said of those talks with younger students about the Valley Floor victory.
The PBS showings may result in even more opportunities, including the potential for wider distribution and additional screenings with speaking engagements.
“I think there’s going to be a million or more people who are going to see this movie during the month of April with that many showings,” Melmon said.
For a full list of showings, visit foreverwildmovie.com or the Forever Wild Movie Facebook page.
