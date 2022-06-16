Don’t tell anyone, but Bozeman’s Kitchen Dwellers isn’t a bluegrass band. Yeah, the four-piece is on this year’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival bill, including kickstarting the week’s festivities with a free Wednesday night FirstGrass show in Mountain Village, but mandolin player Shawn Swain explained about “15 percent” of their music can be considered bluegrass.
“We don't even use the word ‘bluegrass’ when we describe our genre anymore. I truly believe that 15 percent of what we play can be considered bluegrass music. We're definitely a driving rock ’n’ roll band disguised as a four-piece acoustic act,” he added. “The influence is there. But we definitely have spent the last 13 years creating our own sound, not totally intentionally. But a lot of it just kind of came out of the fact that we are not born and bred out of the Appalachian Mountains, so our own sound comes from ourselves.”
Intrigued? Well, check them out on the Town Park main stage today (Friday) from noon to 1:15 p.m. and see for yourself. Swain, who was born and raised in Telluride before moving to Montana, is eager, and a little anxious, to be playing his hometown, but the band recently put out “Wise River,” an album that he thinks will resonate with the Bluegrass crowd.
“It feels good. It’s also nerve-wracking. I haven't been home in three-and-a-half years, so I feel like it's going to be akin to my wedding day type of thing. I'm going to make a lot of time for a lot of people. I'm nervous and excited,” he said. “I don't like to put too much pressure on that kind of thing, because I've found sometimes if we if you try too hard, to contrive something, sometimes it doesn't come out very organically. What I would really like to do is just perform music I believe like the most on the main stage, and perform it as best we can. But I think that's what's going make it special, like pulling something out a bag of tricks. You can go either way sometimes. We just had a three-night run here in our hometown up in Bozeman where that's typically what we do. Sometimes it's more fun to just take the music that you already have to another space.”
If you had the chance to see them Wednesday night in Sunset Plaza, then there’s still something for you, Swain explained, as the band likes to change it up.
“I doubt we'll repeat any songs throughout the weekend. That would surprise me. So I would definitely expect a different set every time you see us, for sure,” he said.
Like most musicians, Kitchen Dwellers stayed busy over the past two years by producing livestreams and releasing two live albums, including a collection of Pink Floyd covers on “Reheated, Vol. 2.”
At first, fans may not see a connection between bluegrass and classic rock, but as Swain explained it, it’s not necessarily about the music itself, but the heads and hearts from which it comes from.
“There's a lot of despair in Pink Floyd's music, like tons of despair coming from where they grew up in blue collar England. And that alone can definitely be compared to a lot of true bluegrass that comes out of a depressed set of communities where their mines had been shut down. There's a heck of a lot of despair in that, too,” he said. “Pink Floyd is some of the darkest rock ’n’ roll music ever.”
The pandemic brought its own kind of darkness, but being able to play to audiences via livestreams and continuing to release and create music saved Kitchen Dwellers in a sense before the band was able to get back to touring last fall.
“We consider ourselves really lucky to be a part of that because a lot of the bands that just kind of laid low and said they were going to ride it out and wait it out really haven't come back,” Swain said. “The Fall was our first real tour again, and that went really well. We could tell that people were just kind of ravenous and every show was close to or sold out. And I don't think it really had that much to do with us as much as it had to do with the fact that people really needed to go see live music.”
