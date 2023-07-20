High season for local trail races in full swing

In the high alpine meadows around Telluride, wildflower season is beginning, and the snow is melting out quickly. With mountain trails coming into peak conditions, this weekend is prime timing for a local race series.
The two Box Canyon trail races will take off from the Telluride Gondola Plaza on Saturday, July 22. The Bridal Veil 30k departs at 6:30 a.m. and the Bear Creek 10 Mile at 7:00 a.m.
For the 30k distance, runners head up past Bridal Veil Falls on a double track dirt path. Once they hit the upper Bridal Veil Basin and ascend up Wasatch, the route turns to single track through high alpine meadows. The high point of the course is Wasatch Junction at 13,000 feet. The course descends on singletrack through Upper Bear Creek to the Wasatch Connector trail and a climb up the Telluride Ski Resort. The race finishes with a descent down the ski resort to town.
Telluride local, Lindsay Allison, is looking forward to participating in the Bridal Veils 30k for the second year running.
“My favorite section is probably topping out at the high point of the course above Wasatch Basin and beginning the descent back towards the ski resort. The 360 views and flowy single track descent is always a welcome treat after an hourslong climb to the top,” she told the Daily Planet.
There’s a lot of joy to be found in running, but “racing on home trails is such a treat,” she explained.
“To know every part of the course helps you to monitor your effort perfectly, knowing exactly what is to come,” Allison said. “More than that, however, it’s racing alongside my closest friends that brings me the most joy.”
In the Bear Creek 10 Mile, runners climb up the canyon of Bear Creek to the top of the Telluride Ski Resort up Gold Hill and then descend back to Telluride through the ski resort.
Confluence Events, founded in San Juans, acquired the race series last year. Chew, Sheamus Croke and Mason Osgood co-direct the organization’s race series. The three locals founded Confluence Events three years ago and now put on three events: the Box Canyon series, Deep Creek Half Marathon and Hanging Fluke 50k, in Uravan in southwestern Colorado.
“It started with our first event, Hanging Flume 50k, really just to showcase the recreation opportunities down in the west end,” Chew told the Daily Planet “We wanted to build a down-to-earth, authentic racing series that is a fit for everyone.”
With vastly different landscapes, from the desert for Hanging Flume to the high alpine country of the Box Canyon races, each Confluence event attracts different people and new energy.
“Our other race in Uravan has a totally different vibe and community out there. We want to make sure we’re adapting the race to the people and community,” co-director Osgood said.
Through Confluence Events, the co-founders want to build the trail running community and bring together both local and visiting runners.
“Something that drew me to trail and ultrarunning originally was some of these small, community-based trail races, and it’s awesome to see so many people come out,” Chew said.
Allison has raced in events all across the country and internationally, but feels that there is something magic about this local race series.
“Confluence puts on best in-class races,” Allison said. “They always find hidden gem trails to include in their courses and the positivity of the race directors and volunteers on course is unmatched. They are truly stewards for the environment and community as well.”
She said their smaller race sizes “make for an incredible experience where you can truly enjoy the beauty and surroundings in solitude while still participating in a competitive atmosphere.”
The majority of registrants for the two Box Canyon races are not from Telluride, but the race directors want the races to reflect the town’s community spirit. Almost 100 people have signed up for the two Box Canyon races, as of Thursday.
“We all really care about community building and gathering people together for events like this,” Osgood said. “It seems to have a great response and creates a buzz around town in the weeks leading up to the race. Telluride races are all about the community.”
The race brings together people who are volunteering, racing and cheering on runners.
“There is something special about getting pushed by your training partners and close friends, and enjoying the experience together, that I truly love. And seeing other friends volunteering on the course always brings a smile to my face,” Allison said.
With Confluence Events, the organizers’ goal is to build out local races and bring more people into the sport. They donate the race proceeds to nonprofits to help improve trails in Colorado’s west end.
“We’re trying to increase the quality of these events. Our mission is not to make money, but really just to bring the running community together,” Chew said.
