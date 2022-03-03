The lineup at the Sheridan Opera House this winter has been a welcome return to “normal,” whatever that might be. Suffice it to say, the folks at the Sheridan Arts Foundation, the nonprofit whose mission it is to keep the doors open at the historic venue, have certainly thrown their hearts and souls into providing locals and visitors with a scintillating array of music this winter. Starting tonight (Friday) and spilling over into early next week, the “wow” factor continues with first, a Tom Petty tribute band, Futurebirds Sunday and Monday, and Spafford Wednesday. Catch your breath and read on.
Tribute bands can get a bad rap, but the truth of the matter is, if you’ve got the stones to tour playing nothing but one artist’s music, you’re on to something. Musicians paying homage to their favorite artists absolutely nail it, right down to looks, mannerisms and, of course, the music. The PettyBreakers take on the daunting task of performing the distinctive sounds of the late Tom Petty and his ace band, The Heartbreakers. Petty could not write a bad song if he tried. He cranked out dozens of records — both solo and with The Heartbreakers — each one rife with hits and songs that are ingrained in the psyche of rock ’n’ roll fans the world over. We know all the words.
Ozzie Mancinelli assumes the role of Tom Petty, and fills those boots well. The band has been paying homage to the Florida rockers for more than a decade, playing an impressive string of gigs that is a testament to just how good they are. Petty died in 2017, so if you never saw him play — how is that possible? — the PettyBreakers will convincingly deliver all the hits you missed. No longer will you have to live like a refugee.
Next up, Futurebirds will rule the opera house roost for two nights, Sunday and Monday. The Athens, Georgia-based band has been at it for 10 years now. With thousands of miles beneath their wheels and a new record, “Teamwork,” Futurebirds are on a white-hot ascendency in the Americana-rock world. Rolling Stone calls them “one of the most fascinating and captivating rock acts touring today,” praise that is well earned.
Futurebirds have played Telluride in the past, notably their remarkable debut performance at O’Bannon’s during the 2017 Ride Festival. Lyrically honest and musically adventurous — there are elements of alt-country, folk, punk and psychedelic in their songs — the years of work they’ve put into their partnership has been fruitful. For guitarist Daniel Womack, one of three ’birds lead singers, the time spent working and touring together has invigorated the band.
“Right now, we’ve gotten to this point where we’re finally starting to see the fruits of our labor,” he told Rolling Stone. “In the last couple years we’ve crossed that line were we aren’t kids anymore. We’re all now in our 30s and this is an actual job — we’ve got this new energy that we’re ready to take through the ceiling.”
Futurebirds has long been on former Watch columnist Geoff Hanson’s radar. It was he who brought them to the fall street dance in 2019 as his swan song event as KOTO’s executive director, before moving back east. They are, he said, an incredible band to see live.
“What's surprising about Futurebirds is if you listen to their albums, you'll really gravitate to the great songwriting, the harmonies and the guitars but when you see them live they take it to an entirely new level,” Hanson said. “They are going to rock the opera house.”
Wednesday’s marquee act at the opera house is Spafford. To say they are improvisational geniuses is not an exaggeration. One of the premier bands on the jam scene, it’s pretty amazing to think they’ll be playing a venue as intimate as the opera house. With fluid playing and adventurous arrangements, a night spent with Spafford will make working through hump day more than worthwhile. What they do is simple, according to their Facebook page on the “About” tab — we jam. Spafford is Brian Moss (guitar and vocals) and Jordan Fairless (bass and vocals) Andrew “Red” Johnson (keys and vocals) and Nick Tkachyk (drums, percussion and vocals).
Washington D.C. music blogger Mark Caicedo wrote this about a show in that city a year ago.
“The ebb and flow, the rise and fall of each extended passage always felt like the song was heading in a particular direction; that the musical tension would inevitably culminate into a satisfying musical climax,” Caidedo wrote. “With Spafford, there was no noodling this night; only four musicians radiating intent and purpose.”
And now, dear music lover, radiate your own intent and purpose in supporting live music in Telluride, not to mention supporting a local nonprofit that keeps this town’s Holy Mother of Venues (the author’s humble opinion) alive and thriving.
Tickets and more information at sheridanoperahouse.com.
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test required for entry.
