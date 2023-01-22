The music of today’s great orchestral composers is all around us.
It’s likely you’re familiar with their work, even if you’ve never attended a symphony performance in a concert hall.
For example, “We have many well-known composers scoring for filmmakers around the world,” Mark Walter, a board member of the Bedford Community Orchestra (in Bedford, Virginia), has pointed out.
Ever watched “X-Men,” “License to Kill,” “Lethal Weapon” or “Die Hard” — or listened to Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Herbie Hancock, or Sting?
Then you know Michael Kamen’s work (even though you may not know his name). The composer wrote scores for all those films, and those people.
For that matter, composer Jerry Goldsmith won an Oscar for “‘The Omen,” hailed by website Den of Geek as a “textbook” example “of what a soundtrack can do for its respective movie, elevating it from schlock into grippingly portentous” art, and laying “the groundwork for the next generation of film composers.”
The challenge for community orchestras like Bedford — and the Valley Symphony, in Montrose — is to appeal to the next generation of audiences.
“We want to reach the demographic who doesn’t know they love this stuff,” VSO publicist (and clarinet player) Stacey Ryan said. “We love our people, but we also want to see kids in the audience, not just a sea of white hair.”
A concert coming up should help with that. Titled “Young People: Be Inspired,” it features works by contemporary composers, prefaced with the very first symphonies of those you are likely familiar with.
The orchestra’s guest conductor will likely to be new to audiences, as well: she’s Charlotte Ruth Harrison, of Orem, Utah, a former assistant conductor for the University of Texas/Arlington’s symphony — where she received a masters degree specializing in orchestral conducting — and one of two finalists for the Respighi Prize at the New York Conducting Workshop (where she conducted the Chamber Orchestra of New York in its Memorial Day Concert last year).
Harrison is part of a trio trying out for the VSO’s top spot, which includes Troy Raper of Grand Junction (who led the VSO’s annual Christmas by Candlelight performance) and Steven Aguilo-Arbes, who lives on the Front Range and will conduct “Pop Stars and Superheroes” in April.
The symphony hopes audience members will complete a brief survey following the concert and register to win a hand-painted violin in a prize drawing, as a thank-you.
“We really want people’s feedback,” Ryan said. “How did we connect with you? It’s such a rare thing, and so important, that we have this orchestra.
“And while classical music is timeless,” Ryan continued, “this concert highlights the connection between classical and contemporary.” Indeed, during the first half of the program, “Charlotte has taken one movement each from five symphonies — the first symphonies written by five classical composers when they were young” and combined them into one piece.
All of the titles of these composers’ works are ‘Symphony 1.’ The first is by Mozart, written when he was 8; others are by Schubert (age 16), Mendelssohn (15), Bizet (17) and 15-year-old Alexander Glazunov. The works span the centuries (Mozart was born in 1756; Glazunov passed awy in 1936) and take us up to the 20th century. Following a brief intermission, the Valley Chorus will perform pieces “that take us on the contemporary composer’s journey,” as Ryan put it, including three works by VSO-affiliates who range in age from 18 to 40.
The youngest is Anwen Borgo, of Ridgway, whose work is titled “Something Better.” She grew up in Ridgway and is a freshman at the Berklee College of Music in Boston where she’s studying film and video-game scoring.
“We’re so proud of Anwen,” said Ryan.
While many consider Julliard to be the top music school in the U.S., “Berklee is always uttered in the same breath,” Ryan noted. “The difference is that Juilliard’s emphasis is on classical music.”
By contrast, Berklee is a contemporary music school, and its philosophy is that music is best taught, and learned, “through the music of the time.”
Borgo played viola with the Valley Symphony for years before departing Ridgway for Berklee, and Boston. Borgo’s first composition, “Eclipse,” was premiered by the Valley Youth Orchestra when she was a pre-teen. The other two contemporary composers — VSA Chorus Conductor Katy Kristofferson and VS Chorus member Nathan Howe — reside on the Western Slope. “These musicians are living and composing right here, among us,” Ryan said. “There’s a timeless cultural connection between classical and contemporary music. This concert is about getting young people in seats, and having them watch and witness it.”
“Young Composers: Be Inspired!” will be performed by the Valley Symphony Orchestra and Chorus Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. in the Montrose Pavilion. To learn more, and to see the complete concert program, visit valleysymphony.net.
