There's grass in them thar hills: 50th Telluride Bluegrass Festival

What a trip it’s been for the Telluride Bluegrass Festival as it celebrates its 50th anniversary starting Thursday.
At their 2015 annual music awards, Pollstar magazine named the Telluride Bluegrass Festival the greatest music festival in the world.
The Telluride Bluegrass Festival finished slightly ahead of the Glastonbury Festival in England, quite an accomplishment for a musical gathering that was started by some bluegrass-picking hippies 50 years ago who called themselves the Fall Creek Band.
Fall Creek Band consisted of Koostsr McAllister on banjo, J.B. Matteotti on bass, John “Picker” Herndon on mandolin and Fred Shellman on guitar (Bruce Lites played fiddle with the band for a short time).
In 1973, Fall Creek Band invited two other regional bands, the Black Canyon Band and the Denver Bluegrass Band, to come to Telluride for the Fourth of July weekend. A few hundred people got together for what The Telluride Times called “the finest examples of bluegrass and country music.”
That fall, the Fall Creek band attended the national flatpicking championship in Winfield, Kansas, where they first encountered the New Grass Revival, a young, innovative band that was fusing bluegrass, country and rock ‘n’ roll with electric instruments, much to the chagrin of traditional bluegrass purists and the delight of a younger, longer-haired audience.
Fall Creek Band decided that Telluride was as good a gathering place as Winfield, Kansas, and wouldn’t it be great if everyone gathered around for bluegrass…and the rest is history as the 50th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival kicks off this week.
It certainly hasn’t been a smooth ride.
In the early years, the festival lost money continuously, due to the extraordinary cost of sound equipment and production expenses.
In 1979, rumors circulated through Colorado that the bluegrass festival had been canceled. Only a few people showed up, almost causing the promoters to close up shop.
But the music never stopped.
The high-country sounds of bluegrass still ring throughout the San Miguel Valley every June.
In 1993, as the Telluride Bluegrass Festival celebrated its 20th annual event, the core group of musicians who have strong ties to the Telluride Bluegrass Festival recollected the history of the greatest bluegrass festival in the world.
J.B. MATTEOTTI
J.B. Matteotti played bass for the Fall Creek Band from its inception in 1972 until it broke up in 1974.
“I first came to Telluride in 1970 before there was a ski area,” Matteotti said. “When I came into town, main street was still dirt. The sidewalks were wood, and they still had hitching posts up. The sheriff at the time, Edward Morrow, took a look at us and said, ‘You boys take a look around and be on your way, this is not gonna be another Aspen.’ So we left and went to Aspen and returned when the ski area opened in 1972.
“We got the idea to put it on the festival by going to Winfield, Kansas, for the National Flatpicking Championship. We met New Grass Revival there. We camped out and did a lot of picking, parking-lot picking, and had a lot of fun. We decided that we should give a festival a try in Telluride. The first year, we held the event on the Fourth of July in Elks Park. It cost something like $2 to get in. We invited New Grass for the second year and they said yes and we thought that was the coolest thing.
“We always went up to Dunton after the festival to unwind. That was one of the highlights for us as promoters — to get together in a quiet location, play music, do some talking and just hang out. During the festival, there’s not a lot of time for that.
“I was responsible for the security at the front gate. By the fifth year, it was getting large enough to where we needed horseback security. It was always a lot of planning and I was in charge of overseeing a lot of people. Our staff all wore shirts that said ‘Official’ on them, and Fred, Kooster and I wore shirts that said ‘More Official’ on them. I’m very proud of the bluegrass festival. I think in my life it’s one of the best things that I’ve accomplished. Seeing what’s become of it, I can look back and say, ‘I did that. I started that. That’s a good feeling. It really is.”
JOHN COWAN
John Cowan had just joined New Grass Revival as their bass player when they played the first Telluride gig in 1974. Cowan was always known to the Telluride faithful as Johnny C.
“I think there were about 3,000 people at the first show we played,” Cowan said. “Kooster and the rest of the guys had forgotten to bury the snake, the wire that connects the microphone to the soundboard, and there was so much dancing that somewhere in the middle of the festival, it just shorted out, and we thought that was pretty funny.
“Backstage at the time was this little green building. It was probably a maintenance shed. Inside were some cokes and beers in this tub. It certainly wasn’t deluxe.
“What I remember about the early years of the festival was hanging out with Pastor Mustard and Tim O’Brien from the Ophelia Swing Band. Up in Dunton, I remember (folk singer-songwriter) Steve Goodman and all of us staying up all night and playing and playing and playing. Back in those days, everyone just jammed a lot. It was more like a bluegrass festival in the traditional sense with parking-lot-style picking. Back in those days, everyone used to play with everybody. There’s a little bit more of that going on these days, but not that much.
“I’ve been up on that stage so many times, but every time I first come on the stage and I look out, way above the crowd, way into the valley, the sky is this blue that is indescribable. It never ceases to amaze me. I don’t know what happens to people who live there, but fortunately for me, I’ve never come there and not just been completely humbled by the sheer beauty of the town itself and the location. It’s a chilling moment for me. I’ve brought so many people out there over the years and I’ve given up trying to describe Telluride. There’s not enough adjectives that I know of, so I give it up, and I just say come on out. I don’t say a thing and I watch their minds explode.”
RUSS AUSTIN
Russ Austin was the original guitar player for the Black Canyon Band, who played the first annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival with the Fall Creek Band and the Denver Bluegrass Band.
“The year of the first bluegrass f, we were making an album, and we ran into Fred Shellman and the Fall Creek Band, who invited us to play a gig in Telluride,” Austin said. “That first year, we played out by an old house by the tennis courts in Town Park because that was the only place we could get power. The second year, they moved it over to the area in Town Park where it is now.
“It was in the second year that I first met Sam Bush and New Grass Revival. They had a brand new record out. Ebo Walker played bass, but he had just left the band and been replaced by John Cowan. Courtney Johnson was their banjo player and Curtis Burch played guitar.
“It was always a treat to see New Grass. Whenever the Fall Creek Band played in Montrose they would stay with us so we were friends in that way, but there was also a rivalry. We were running the same circuits at the same time, so we were pretty competitive. Fred and I had a rivalry outside of the band because we were both putting on festivals at the same time as well. It wasn’t mean spirited or anything, we were all buddies; it was like a bunch of cowboys sitting around the campfire, spitting tobacco on each other’s boots.
“When the bluegrass festival started, I wondered if it was going to last. The ski area wasn’t really going that well at the time. Telluride was a little dusty hole. There were only three spots open in town. To see it grow, and develop into a premier heavy-hitter festival was unexpected. It’s exciting to be a part of it and be remembered as being a part of it.”
SAM BUSH
Sam Bush was crowned the King of Telluride in 1993. He has played in more festivals than any other performer. How many people have been coming to the festival for 50 years?
“I’ll never forget our introduction to Telluride,” Bush said. “We arrived in town in the middle of the night. We were looking for the hotel and we had a lot of trouble finding it because it was 3 a.m. When we finally found it, the front door was open and our keys were lying on the table with a note that said, ‘New Grass, welcome to Telluride.’ At 10 a.m., there was a knock on the door and a man introduced himself as Kooster. He asked us if they could use part of our PA. They forgot to bury their snake, the cord that connects all the microphones to the out front soundboard, never realizing that people would dance on it and it broke it in half, so not only did we get to play the festival, we got to supply half of the PA.
“To me, the bluegrass festival has turned into more of a national holiday. It’s what a Fourth of July celebration ought to be. I make my living playing music, but this one particular weekend is really special to me. We’ve always had such fun in Telluride, we never felt it was work. We’ve been so many times and we’ve made so many friends just amongst people from Telluride and it’s always nice just to see them. We meet up with musicians in Telluride that we haven’t seen in a while. They all bring their families. It’s a great meeting place for all of us now. I’m glad I’ve always gotten to be there. It’s a hard place to beat.”
BELA FLECK
Only Sam Bush has played more sets at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival than Bela Fleck (with Jerry Douglas being right there in the mix). Fleck first came to Telluride when he joined New Grass Revival as their Banjo player as a 23-year-old phenomenon in 1982.
“I have very special feelings about the Telluride Bluegrass Festival,” Fleck said. “I almost feel like I grew up at the festival. When I joined New Grass Revival and I got to come to Telluride, it was just a peak-life experience. I have always heard about the festival and wondered about it. It was a central event of New Grass Revival’s year and the guys always talked about it, and I was trying to figure out…this very special thing.
“And when I got here, it became very clear that it was a combination of these special people — lifelong friends the band had made over the years of playing there. And I’m so thankful to have become part of the family.
“Telluride has been a place where I get to do things outside of the band. There was always jamming. The more I was there, the more I would play. The more I knew people. The more people would invite me to sit in with them. So I always look forward to the festival. At one point I remember playing five sets for different people in one day. I get to do my own solo sets. Fred was always telling me to try things. It’s always been a place of great experimentation for me. And I always pick up a bunch of new ideas for other musicians in Telluride.”
