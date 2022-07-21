If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, there are several offerings for all ages across Mountain Village and Telluride to check out.
The fun starts Friday at the Sheridan Opera House with two free performances of Youth People’s Theater’s “Rapunzel’s Haircut” at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Reservations aren’t required.
“Come see the modern retelling of the classic fairytale as Young People’s Theater presents ‘Rapunzel’s Haircut’ as the culmination of the Summer Spectacular camp. This program is a one-week intensive for rising 3rd through 6th graders. In just five days, YPT Artistic Director Leah Heidenreich and campers will put together an entire musical, equipped with costumes, sound and set,” according to a news release.
Also on Friday, and after catching a performance at the opera house, head up to Reflection Plaza, located next to the Madeline Hotel & Residences in Mountain Village, for a free Music on the Green concert from 5-7 p.m. This week’s musical guest is R.O. Shapiro.
“R.O. Shapiro is a peddler of original Americana music, carefully crafted and soulfully sung. Originally from the very east end of Long Island, New York, he spent several years touring and recording with the acoustic trio Odell Fox. When the members of the group went their separate ways in 2017, R.O. settled down in Austin, Texas, where he developed a full-band, electrified sound, as heard on his 2021 release ‘King Electric Sessions,’” according to his bio. “With a little bit of New York swagger and Texas twang, he’s drawn comparisons to Josh Ritter, Ray LaMontagne and Nathaniel Rateliff. He is currently based in San Diego, California, and regularly tours solo in the Northeast and Pacific Northwest.”
The fun continues Saturday with more music and theater. The opera house is hosting a happy hour performance at the SHOW Bar with Desert Child.
“Desert Child is a high energy Americana band based in the Four Corners. Their tight rhythm section, lush harmonies, and soaring guitars will have you dancin’ all night and howlin’ at the moon,” the band shared on its Facebook.
After happy hour, Saturday’s Movie Under the Stars in Mountain Village’s Reflection Plaza starts around 8:30 p.m. The free screening of “Encanto” is fun for the whole family.
The animated Disney movie tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal — every child except one, Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.
Dress accordingly.
There’s also a late-night slate of DJs at O’Bannon’s Irish Pub Friday night from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., as Blueprints Records presents Telluryde with Kentendo, Redfoot and BRX. There’s a $5 cover.
Telluride Theatre’s always popular Shakespeare in the Park returns this week with “All’s Well That Ends Well” in Telluride Town Park. Opening night Friday (tonight) is already sold out, but as of press time Thursday afternoon, tickets for all other shows, except for July 29, were still available. Shows are at 8 p.m. each night and run through July 31.
“There is something about sitting on the most beautiful stage in the world being entranced by Shakespearean language while day turns to night and everyone huddles in for a magical evening,” Telluride Theatre Artistic Director Sasha Cucciniello told the Daily Planet earlier this week. “The tradition of Shakespeare in the Park is done around the world, but here in Telluride it is extra magic, because of our mountains, clean air, local actors and crew.”
For tickets, visit telluridetheatre.org.
