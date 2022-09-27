Wednesday, Sept. 28
1) The Telluride Historical Museum hosts a Fireside Talk Wednesday in the Madeline Hotel’s Living Room at 6 p.m. Admission is free; the subject of the talk is the Telluride Ski School and 1970s Telluride.
2) The Telluride Rotary Club meets twice monthly, every other Wednesday. Tonight’s get-together is at The Ride Lounge at 5:45 p.m. All with an interest in Rotary are invited; learn more on the club’s Facebook or Instagram page (@tellurderotary) or by visiting telluriderotary.com.
3) 'Reconnect and Reboot,' this year's edition of the annual San Juan Mining & Reclamation Conference, will be held Thursday and Friday in downtown Ouray, and the surrounding area. Visit mountainstudies.org to learn more.
Thursday, Sept. 29
1) Take an entertaining stroll with dapper Ashley Boling through historic downtown Telluride today. The walk departs (rain or shine) from the Telluride Historical Museum at 1 p.m. and lasts about 90 minutes.
2) The San Juan Mining and Reclamation Conference is in and around Ouray today and tomorrow. Visit mountainstudies.org/sjmrc to see a schedule.
3) The Wilkinson Public Library sponsors ‘Dogs with Manners,’ an on-leash session with canine-comportment expert (a.k.a. trainer) Rachel Bellamy, in Telluride Town Park at 5 p.m. today. Registration is required, and space is limited. Sign up at telluridelibrary.org/events.
Friday, Sept. 30
1) The Original Thinkers Festival is in town this weekend, featuring speakers, films, and live performances at the Sheridan Opera House and in other locales. Go to originalthinkers.com to see the schedule.
2) Interplay: Art + Opera, a collaborative pop-up exhibit from Original Thinkers and Telluride Arts, is on display in Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery through Monday, Oct. 3.
3) Stop by a Telluride Science Community Celebration today in The Depot and enjoy smart talk, food, live music and libations from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
1) Ridgway’s Rally Through the Alley, a slow-paced ‘race’ replete with frequent, fattening rest-stops, starts at 12:30 p.m. You can even sleep in and still enter and support local arts. Visit sherbino.org to learn more.
2) After the Ridgway ‘rally,’ why not enjoy a libation to quench your thirst? You’ve earned it! The San Juan Barrel Fest, featuring regionally produced beer, wine, spirits and cider, is in Town Park from 2:30-5:30 p.m.
3) Concert violinist Jeff Leigh performs at the Wright Opera House tonight at 7 p.m. A little closer to Telluride, there is also live music just a gondola ride away from downtown at Altezza, at the Peaks Resort in Mountain Village, this afternoon from 5-8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 2
1) Today’s your last chance to catch the 2022 edition of Telluride’s Original Thinkers Festival. Visit originalthinkers.com to see a schedule.
2) Heads up, students: tomorrow is the annual, Official Student Count Day at Telluride schools. The head-count will help determine school funding, so please make every reasonable effort to attend (though of course, stay home if you’re sick).
3) Looking ahead: ‘New Naturalism: Essentialism in Landscape,’ a painting class at the Ah Haa School taught by Johnny Defeo, begins Tuesday and runs daily through Oct. 7. Learn more at ahhaa.org.
Monday, Oct. 3
1) Interplay: Art + Opera, the collaborative exhibit from Telluride Art and the Original Thinkers Festival, closes today. Meaning: It’s your last chance to catch it at Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery.
2) AA hosts meetings seven days a week in the box canyon, sometimes more than once daily. Call 970-729-1120 if you’d like a list of times sent to your phone.
3) Coming up: Mountaineer Gerry Roach, author of the popular hiking guide ‘Colorado’s Fourteeners,’ will present a slideshow titled ‘Beyond the Seven Summits’ tomorrow evening in Montrose. Roach’s talk is sponsored by CMU Montrose, and will be held in Cascade Hall (at the intersection of S. 3rd St. and Cascade) from 6-7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
1) The Telluride Jewish Community hosts an Erev Yom Kippur: Kol Nidre Service tonight at the Sheridan Opera House. All are welcome; the service begins at 7 p.m. There will be a Yom Kippur Morning Hike and Service tomorrow morning (meet at the Bear Creek Trailhead at 10:30 a.m.), and an evening Yom Kippur Service, followed by a break fast, at the opera house at 6 p.m.
2) Award-winning poet Tracy A. Lightsey is the guest reader at the Bardic Trails Zoom Poetry gathering tonight at 7 p.m. Visit telluridelibrary.org/events to receive a link.
