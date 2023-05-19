Mountainfilm weekend is anything but quiet in Telluride, and after offseason near-empty streets and closed businesses, the larger community will be buzzing again. “I Can’t Keep Quiet” is one of the 105 films screening at this year’s festival, a documentary about the healing journey singer-songwriter MILCK has been on since her song “Quiet” was written and then became an anthem for the women’s movement in 2017.
“This film, on the surface, is about two trailblazing artists navigating their way through a system that didn’t see them,” MILCK said in an interview on Friday. “Underneath, though, it’s a film to inspire people to just be okay with the mistakes we all regret and things we ponder doing differently, because this is also the story of someone who admits mistakes.”
Those mistakes could have cost MILCK an important friendship, she said, but, “We’re in an era of trying to make a better world, and we can’t do that without accepting that we’re all flawed. It’s not possible to reject our shadow and change.”
In admitting her mistakes, MILCK had to initiate some difficult and uncomfortable conversations along this journey from being an unknown artist to being the subject of a video that went viral when she sang “Quiet” at the Women’s March on January 21, 2017, to a record deal with Atlantic and the events that came next, all of which are chronicled in the documentary “I Can’t Keep Quiet.”
“There are gifts on the other side of walking into really scary and uncomfortable conversations with the people who deserve to stay in our lives,” she said.
That statement comes with an asterisk, MILCK added. The song “Quiet” bloomed from a dream about confronting domestic abuse in her past, and she isn’t advocating for people to have these conversations in all relationships. The important question is, she said, quoting an unnamed friend, “Who are the people we want to be shaped by?”
The first screening of “I Can’t Keep Quiet” was a small private event on May 5 for Hilary Clinton and, MILCK estimated, 60-100 people. The first public screening was on May 11 at the LA Asian Pacific Film Festival for an audience of about 200.
“‘I Can’t Keep Quiet’ is the next project by P&G Studios exploring inspirational and thought-provoking storytelling — joining Sports Emmy Award-nominated ‘The Cost of Winning,’ and the Oscar-shortlisted ‘Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker’,” said Kimberly Doebereiner, head of P&G Studios, in a May 5 interview with Deadline.com. “Being able to partner in telling authentic stories by diverse storytellers is an important part of our widen the screen mission. I hope this film will create a deep connection and resonate with many.”
MILCK said she’s been working with P&G Studios since 2017 when she did what she thought was going to be a one-off commercial for the 2018 Olympics with them.
“But then I met this team and really appreciate the way they are building community and uplifting lesser-told stories,” MILCK said.
P&G Studios “made a pretty radical move,” she added. “I get to retain ownership of the film, so I get to use it however I want.”
She’ll be doing a fundraiser with it for the 25th anniversary celebration of the Tuesday Night Cafe, the United States’ longest-standing public arts series for the Asian community, which is where MILCK first performed the song “Quiet” publicly.
“I Can’t Keep Quiet,” a film made entirely by women, will screen at Mountainfilm on Saturday, May 27, at the Palm Theater at 10 a.m. and again on Sunday at the Sheridan Opera House at 5:15 p.m. Both screenings will be followed by a MILCK performance and a panel with MILCK and debut film director Eurie Chung.
“It will be a multi-sensory experience,” MILCK said.
