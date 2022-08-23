Rico might not seem like the most likely place to host a free punk rock show, but that’s exactly what will happen Wednesday night, when Warsaw Poland Bros. and Telluride’s Punk Sux perform at 9 p.m. at the Enterprise Bar & Grill.
A “Slavic ska” band from Arizona, Warsaw Poland Bros. have played at the historic bar several times over the years after current owner Brandy Randall reached out to the band about performing there.
“When she dangled the carrot, it was on the backburner, and I told her next time we tour Colorado I’ll use it as a routing date, so that’s what we do,” lead singer and guitarist Crix Poland explained.
The band is currently on an 11-day, no-nights-off run across four states. Poland said touring has followed a similar pattern over the past decade or so, including some years when there’d be no live gigs at all. But that will be changing moving forward, he added, as the band’s new album, “Rude Boy Recall,” is set to be released in early 2023.
“Of course, all bands are working on an album. This one’s called ‘Rude Boy Recall.’ It has a bunch of new material on it. We’re proud of it,” Crix shared. “A bit of news, I guess, is people can expect to see more of us just because. We’re going to put it on vinyl. We’re going to be touring more than we’ve had. We’re pretty much reactivated.”
Known for their DIY ethos since starting the band 32 years ago, Crix and his brother Aaron have had their hand in producing the band’s releases ever since, but now that the two aren’t living together, it’s been a different experience.
“You’re working on that one flat note or one sharp note, which one is it? It’s all becoming a blur, and then you don’t want to do it anymore, you abandon the project, then you come back to it. It’s like a war,” Crix explained. “The big difference is my brother and I lived and toured together for just over 20 years. … We used to work together, but now we work apart.”
But being in a band with his brother has its pros and cons, he added.
“Two things. The first thing that comes to mind is infuriating, because they’re not going to do what you ask ever. And if you do tell them to do something, there can be a fight with spontaneous shit flying through the air,” Crix said. “The yin to the yang is, when you are on the road and going to a new place that you’re insecure or don’t know about, all those insecurities go away if you’re traveling with a family member. It’s like a pack of people, a team, a tribe, a band of punk rockers. It takes away a bit of insecurity of the unknown if you’re traveling with your sibling. It makes you almost a little more powerful as a human being. I know that sounds ridiculous and simple, but it really does.”
Playing such a varied brand of music also makes Warsaw Poland Bros. more powerful once they take the stage. It’s not necessarily what people expect, Crix said.
“So we play this Slavic ska, but it’s really confusing because peppered in to our Slavic ska is Jamaican music with some of it in Spanish. So it’s really confusing to Polish people and some others sometimes, but most people just give in and start dancing,” he added. “I’ve always loved reggae. … But there are no songs in Polish, only songs in Spanish and English, which catches people off guard.”
The first time the band played the Enterprise, a fan jumped on stage to sing along with the rendition of Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love.” Caught off guard, Crix let the woman go, before realizing she had pipes. That fan was Roxy Cox, the lead singer and guitarist of Punk Sux.
“The way I met them was the first time they were playing at the Enterprise, I went up and was super psyched. They started playing ‘Tainted Love,’ and I hadn’t actually met them yet, and I just jumped up on stage and grabbed the mic and started singing,” she recalled. “Crix looked at me like, ‘I’m about to kill this girl,’ but after he heard me sing a few lines, it was like, ‘OK, she can actually sing.’”
Roxy eventually opened for Warsaw Poland Bros. at the Enterprise with her former band Ho Fun Deluxe. She’s looking forward to bringing Punk Sux to Rico Wednesday night.
“I’ve been to every show that they’ve done at the Enterprise, and it’s just always so high energy. They’re so much fun. I love the people in Rico. They just come out and kick ass,” she said. “We’re feeling really good. (Bassist) Mully and (drummer) Cueva are so great. They’re such talented musicians. I’m happy to play with them.”
