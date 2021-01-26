Who but the most hard-hearted among us has not hummed “Singin’ in the Rain” when caught in a cloudburst? Gene Kelly’s signature piece from the 1952 movie of the same name is a joyful, puddle-splashing classic display of musical filmmaking, and is a highlight of a movie that was in the first 25 films selected by the Library of Congress for inclusion on the National Film Registry. It’s time to refresh that happy ditty of an earworm this weekend at the historic Sheridan Opera House on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. each night.
For the Sheridan Arts Foundation’s Young People’s Theatre director Leah Heidenreich choosing this breezy show for her thespians in grades 6-8 was easy.
“‘Singin’ In The Rain’ is truly one of the most perfectly written musicals of all time,” she said. “The story is timeless, the music is brilliant, and the characters are some of the most iconic roles ever written. With how difficult this year has been, the light-hearted silliness of ‘Singin’ In The Rain’ is exactly the content that everyone needs. This particular cast has worked so hard, and they have brought so much magic to the stage.”
The pandemic’s unwanted but lingering presence forced Heidenreich to overhaul her production schedule. The necessity of smaller casts — public health guidelines restrict the number to 10 actors — served to expand the number of productions so as to involve all her students. In what could be regarded as a Herculean effort, she has simultaneously been directing three, full-length musicals. “A Christmas Carol” was performed last weekend, and following Friday and Saturday’s staging of “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Annie” will take place Feb. 19-20. And, rehearsals for a pair of high school plays, “Cinderella” and “Tuck Everlasting,” will commence soon.
The young actors, Heidenreich said, are taking it in stride, though when the county’s public health status was Level Red, forcing the show to be put on hold, they were devastated.
“It’s been really challenging,” she said. “It’s been hard for them, but they’re really grateful to have an outlet.”
Going to Level Orange allowed in-person rehearsals to resume. Young people, Heidenreich explained, crave social interaction and the need becomes more acute as families are restricted to their pods and Zoom becomes the medium for, well, nearly everything.
“Since the pandemic, YPT and other youth activities are the only social interaction these children have had,” she said. “That’s what kids need.”
Staging a musical Heidnreich calls “timeless” and “beloved” should prove good medicine for souls weary of a life of masks, social distancing and contact tracing.
“There’s nothing our little community needs more than kids putting on a play written about a girl whose singing is so horrendous they made a play around it,” she said.
The foundation’s director of marketing and PR, Maggie Stevens, said that those attending the show will be entering an environment that is safe and socially distanced. There will be no concessions, and masks must be worn at all times. As per the public health order, the opera house capacity will be at 25 percent. Seats have been taken out on the main floor, and chair groupings are arranged six feet apart. Tickets are sold in groups of “anyone you’re comfortable with,” Stevens explained. The protocols surrounding putting on live theater have been worth the extra effort.
“It’s weird, but it’s amazing,” she said. “We’ll be taking your temperature at the door and staggering how people come into the lobby. Staff will be super diligent about keeping people apart.”
That’s the front of the house. Behind the scenes, Heidenreich has a star-studded crew to make “Singin’ in the Rain” a magical show. Heidenreich is joined by Dean Rolley on sound design, Tommy Wince on light design, Buff Hooper on set design and Traci Baize on costume design.
Her resilient, hard-working cast is: R.F. Simpson: Elijah Aumiller; Kathy Selden: Grace Aumiller; Zelda/Ensemble: Zoe Hampton; Don Lockwood: Hugh Hatcher; Lina Lamont: Eva Henschel; Policeman/Ensemble: Belle McTigue; Dexter/Ensemble: Alyssa Neumann; Sam/Ensemble: Sonja Rikkers; Cosmo Brown: Zander Sante; and Dora Bailey/Miss Dinsmore/Broadway Melody Host/Ensemble: Keelie Wayland.
“I have been amazed by the grit and passion the kids have displayed these past few months,” Heidenreich said. “I selected three very big shows that are never done with less than 25 cast members; each cast has risen to the occasion and created a magical show. It’s incredible what kids are able to accomplish. I don’t know that grownups would’ve been able to pull of such a difficult feat.”
Tickets are $25 for all ages, including lap children, who are no longer free. Tickets are only sold in groups. If illness prevents someone from using their ticket, they must notify Sheridan Arts Foundation staff members at least two hours prior to show time for a refund.
New this season, since tickets are so limited, you can stream the recorded show for a $10 donation per family. The show will be available to stream from home the week after the performances.
For tickets, visit sheridanoperahouse.com. For more information, call 970-728-6363.
