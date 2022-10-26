Cedar Palmer grew up in Telluride, and so did Finn Bailis and Anthony “Toe” Carmola.
That makes them locals — and local skiers — and, as of tonight, local ski-film stars. They’ll be in town Thursday to share two screenings of the first official documentary of ski season, “The Dean’s List.”
Directed by Cedar Palmer, “The movie’s a blend of our ski posse from C.U. and our Telluride friends, as well,” Palmer said. “It’s all of our favorite people from our lives so far.” (Asked to clarify “so far,” Palmer added: “I’m 23, Finn is 22, and Toe’s 20.”)
The trio, like so many in this town, grew up savoring ski films each winter in the very same space where “Dean’s List” will show tonight: the historic Sheridan Opera House.
“It’s cool to be playing my movie” in the SOH, Palmer said, after so many seasons spent watching ski films from Matchstick Productions, Teton Gravity Research and the man who put ski shenanigans on the map: Warren Miller.
C.U., D.U., CSU, Colorado College — “All the Front Range schools, really,” Palmer said — have a rich ski culture. Boulder students are particularly lucky, given that Eldora Mountain is just 21 miles from downtown. Eldora is one place “Dean’s List” young athletes trained; where they filmed, those in attendance Thursday will likely be thrilled to learn, was largely in Telluride, where slopes are steeper, craggy peaks in the background are inspiring and it’s beloved because it’s home.
“Between two-thirds and three-quarters of the movie was filmed in the Telluride and Ophir area,” Palmer said, including at the Telluride Ski Resort.
“We also filmed a segment in Sun Valley, Idaho, where one of our friends from CU grew up. A little bit of the film was shot in Steamboat. And we have an urban-skiing segment that was filmed in Boulder.”
Maggie Stevens, the publicist for the Sheridan, said the opera house is delighted to ring in ski season with “Dean’s List.”
“We worked with the filmmakers, as did Telski, to make this happen,” Stevens said. There are two showings tonight, at 5 p.m., and 8 p.m., and ‘officially,’ showing number two is sold out (a few tickets remained for the 5 p.m. screening at press time Wednesday afternoon).
That said, not to worry if you can’t secure a ticket in advance. “It’s very likely” that tickets will be available at reduced prices for both showings, so that people can watch in the bar, Stevens said.
After all, “We’re expecting a ton of people. Everybody knows this kid” (Cedar Palmer). “He’s a really talented skier; people have known him since he was little. It’s his production company that is putting on this film. We’re delighted to support locals this way, and especially glad to be able to do it during offseason, before everyone gets too busy. It will be extra fun because Telluride, and Telluride athletes, are featured so heavily in the film, as well as our resort and our mountain.”
The arrival of “Dean’s List” marks the start of the ski-movie season at the Sheridan: up next is Warren Miller’s latest release, “Daymaker,” which shows at the opera house on Friday, Nov. 25 (“We’re partnering with Boot Doctors on that one,” Stevens said).
Teton Gravity Research’s new film, “Magic Hour,” presented in partnership with Black Tie Skis, screens Dec. 8.
“We’ll put tickets on sale for both of those films next week,” Stevens said, at sheridanoperahouse.com.
In addition to the two screenings tonight, Palmer said, the filmmakers hope to host a Q&A or two. He’s more than a passionate skier: you might say he’s deeply credentialled in ski-film-making — his college degree is in video production, and he grew up studying this particular art form at venues like the Sheridan.
“I’m trying to hopefully get better and make more stuff,” he said modestly (the clip online captures the stoke remarkably well for a newbie). Indeed, this filmmaker’s interest in ski films is organic: Palmer said his love of skiing inspired him to pick up a camera, not the other way around.
“Filming skiing made me start to like filming, and it’s how I have the most fun filming,” he explained.
The screening tonight “Sold out really quick for us,” Finn Bailis said. “We’re also doing a show on Dec. 16 at the Conference Center in Mountain Village.”
Watch for more information — and check out the cast of tonight’s screening — at DeansListFilm.com.
