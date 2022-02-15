The Telluride AIDS Benefit (TAB) was founded on love for a local battling AIDS. Robert Presley, however, was loathe to be the recipient for the first fashion show fundraiser’s donations and insisted the proceeds instead be directed to a regional nonprofit — Western Colorado AIDS Project — working to support those with HIV/AIDS. Love begets love. This year’s TAB fashion show, the crown jewel of the local nonprofit’s year-round efforts to heighten awareness and education about the virus that continues to plague the world, takes place Thursday, Friday and Saturday (sold out) at the conference center in Mountain Village. There are still a few tickets available at tellurideaidsbenefit.org for the Thursday and Friday shows.
The theme this year is “Speak Easy, Speak Out,” a message TAB Executive Director Jessica Galbo explains is based on love.
“It’s a simple way of saying, ‘stay kind, compassionate and centered, but stand up for what you know is right,’” Galbo said. “TAB can really only bring others along with us on our philanthropic journey if we get their buy-in, and that is done through love.”
The fashion show is renowned for its dizzying array of clothing lines, its tightly choreographed dance numbers and the exuberance of the show’s models, all of them local, all of them volunteers. The runway glamour has taken place every year since 1995 with models adorned with everything from the latest Free Box finds and locally crafted togs, to A-list designer duds. Placing fashion at the center of TAB’s fundraising efforts highlights not only Telluride merchants’ generosity but is a nod to history.
“There is a very long history in the fashion world of supporting HIV and AIDS awareness and funding,” Galbo explained. “Our goal at TAB is to also celebrate the artistry and creativity of this town, and highlight the incredible shopping options we have here as well. The fashion stores in Telluride are really individually curated and therefore special in so many ways. The stores in Telluride are also incredibly generous to the cause. We couldn't do fashion week without them.”
TAB Board President Sarah Gluckstern said the fashion industry was hit particularly hard by the AIDS epidemic.
“Fashion has been inextricably linked to the fight against HIV for a few reasons,” Gluckstern said. “On a local level, TAB was created to help Robert Presley in his personal fight against the virus, and on a global level, the creative industries and the fashion industry, in particular, were hit incredibly hard … they lost countless musicians, artists, actors, designers and models to the disease. Famous examples include Halston and Perry Ellis.”
The TAB mission remains crystal clear: The Telluride AIDS Benefit fights HIV and AIDS by raising awareness and generating financial support for prevention programs and client care. While there is no set monetary goal, raising the bar each year is the prime directive, Gluckstern said.
“Our target is always to raise as much as possible, the sky's the limit,” she said. “The money goes to one of our partner beneficiary organizations who do the ‘on the ground’ work combating the HIV epidemic. This includes partners throughout Colorado, Africa and Utah.”
Further, the vision of the nonprofit is to keep HIV relevant and work toward a “healthy and stigma-free society.” It’s a daunting task, one made especially challenging as another pandemic — COVID-19 — muscled into the headlines two years ago. Galbo said that TAB’s purpose was necessarily heightened by the COVID pandemic.
“The pandemic has actually highlighted the challenges that those affected by the AIDS pandemic have been faced with for so long. I think there is a collective understanding that has never before been so readily understood now that we all have faced a pandemic,” she said. “The COVID pandemic took a big toll on HIV and AIDS. Testing went down as much as 85 percent in some areas, and gaining access to medication and treatment during lockdown was difficult. Many advances slid backwards. Those affected by HIV and AIDS are really dealing with two pandemics, and TAB needs to support those organizations that are picking up the slack and making sure their needs are being met.”
Gluckstern added that HIV-positive people are particularly vulnerable to COVID infection.
“TAB's mission to fight, fund and educate, remains particularly relevant in this odd moment in history because researchers have found that people living with HIV, even if their viral count is undetectable, seem to be much more susceptible to this new pandemic,” Gluckstern said. “Estimates are that people living with HIV are up to twice as likely to contract COVID, and are way more likely to end up hospitalized or dead because of the disease. Researchers are still trying to fully understand why this would be, but it just drives home that this population remains vulnerable to all sorts of unforeseen risks.”
The 2022 show has a knockout creative team led by Molly Wickwire-Sante, this year’s artistic director. Diina Tamm is the show’s choreographer and assistant director, and Sean Mejia is contributing his talents as assistant choreographer.
Stalwart TAB supporters will know Wickwire-Sante is a longtime model whose dedication to the TAB’s cause has kept her on the runway year after year. Tamm, too, has modeled for the benefit, so the two have an intimate understanding of runway work. Following a huge turnout for model auditions, the team assembled the cast. They’ve been in rehearsal since mid-January.
“The show is really good,” Wickwire-Sante said. “We have many brand new models who have worked very hard. I’m really excited for the cast to have an audience soon.”
Seating will be in pods as they were for last summer’s “runway on the runway” outdoor show at the Telluride airport.
“People like that concept,” Galbo said in a previous Daily Planet story. Pods, she said, allow for “a much more patron-centered experience,” and for those who elect VIP service, “drinks will be brought to your table. You don’t really even have to get up.”
Ticket holders this year will also marvel at the novel X-shaped runway, marking the first time TAB has ventured into such a unique configuration.
Meeting the needs of those caring for and supporting AIDS patients, as well as spreading the word through education, is what the fashion show is all about, Galbo said.
“(It’s) about celebrating life, but also coming together to help those that need it most right now. We are all shook by the last two years, but nothing can make you feel a little better like helping others in this space of uncertainty. TAB is always going to be here for that,” she explained.
For more information on TAB partners and to purchase tickets, visit tellurideaidsbenefit.org.
TAB is also continuing its free testing initiative. There are free, confidential tests available at the Telluride Regional Medical Center, Uncompahgre Medical Center, Moab Free Health Clinic and through the Red Ribbon Project out of Vail. There are also free at-home HIV test kits at Sunshine Pharmacy in Telluride.
