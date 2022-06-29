Telluride feels the need, the need for speed, and the apparent need to see “Top Gun: Maverick.” If you've recently walked past the Nugget Theatre around 7 p.m., you'll have seen a line of moviegoers eager to see "Top Gun: Maverick." The sequel featuring Tom Cruise as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike and has been a hit within the box canyon.
"It was the first time since I've taken over the operations that we've sold out a non-festival-related event," said Jameson Ritter, the manager at the Nugget.
According to Ritter, the theater, which seats 165, sold out four nights in a row June 21-25.
With the summer blockbuster season upon us, people are excited to venture back into the theater. The Nugget was purchased by the Telluride Film Festival last summer and reopened in November 2021, after being closed for over a year throughout the pandemic. Ritter explained ticket sales increased in February during peak ski season and have risen once again.
"'Top Gun' checks a lot of those boxes of what makes a theatrical experience really exciting. It checked all the boxes for those who were nostalgic and remembered the theater-going experience of the original. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ also had that amusement park, thrill ride element of a big, loud, brash and modern-day spectacle of a movie," Ritter said.
Tom and Nancy Cooper were in line to see "Top Gun: Maverick" Tuesday night at the Nugget. Nancy had seen the film the week prior and was now back with her husband Tom who had not yet seen the 2022 movie.
"You have to see it in theaters," Nancy said.
The Coopers remember going to the theater in 1986 for the first "Top Gun" and being blown away by the sound effects.
"I'm also anxious to see who replaces Kelly McGillis," Tom added.
In 1986, McGillis played Maverick's love interest. In 2022, Maverick's love interest is Penny Benjamin, portrayed by Jennifer Connelly. Although Connelly was not in the original film, her character's name is briefly referenced in a scene when Maverick and Goose are being reprimanded. Their superior mentions the admiral's daughter, to which Goose then whispers to Maverick, "Penny Benjamin."
A new generation of pilots enters the fray in '"Top Gun: Maverick," including "Rooster" (Miles Teller), who is the son of Maverick's best friend Goose.
For the Nugget's Tuesday night nanager Cindy Wyszynski, the Easter eggs and connections between the old and new contributes to what makes the new movie so enjoyable.
"It's a fun action movie. There's not a whole lot to ponder. It's easy on the brain, easy on the eyes, and it brings back this great time from the ’80s," said Wyszynski, who was 16 when she saw the original in theaters.
Wyszynski has worked with the Nugget for over a decade and said "Top Gun: Maverick" was the first time she's witnessed the Nugget sell out since the release of Quentin Tarantino's spaghetti Western "The Hateful Eight" in 2015. The Telluride area, particularly Wilson Mesa, served as a backdrop in the film.
In "Top Gun: Maverick," Cruise insisted scenes were shot in real F-18 fighter jets. In 1986, shots of the jets were included, but actors were mostly filmed in a simulator. With the new technology, seeing the film on a big screen makes all the difference. The audience can almost feel the g-forces pushing against them as Maverick flies through the canyon. The film accomplishes immersing and including the audience in the action in a way that would be impossible with only CGI effects.
During one recent sold-out showing, everyone was on the edge of their seats, including high schoolers, young adults and those who remember the hype of the original release. According to Ritter, this comradery and shared excitement make the theater-going experience so much more rewarding than streaming.
"People who went to one of the sold-out shows fed off the energy and the excitement of those around them. And at the Nugget, we're also really blessed to have a world-class sound system thanks to the Telluride Film Festival," Ritter said.
"Top Gun: Maverick" will play through Fourth of July weekend, which is fitting as Saturday’s parade on Main Street will feature a fly-over by F-16s. As for the future of the Nugget, business is to remain "as usual." There are plans for renovations in the future, but Ritter explained changes probably won't take place until after the 2023 Telluride Film Festival.
Even though the Nugget is a small theater, it is a valued part of the community, one that Ritter does not take for granted.
"I think the importance of having a theater like the Nugget, especially in a community that is engaged and supportive of events and activities, is that it is able to provide an affordable night out, an affordable platform to engage with exciting art," Ritter said. "Few towns of this size have a resource like this, and we want to pride ourselves in bringing impactful storytelling to this community."
