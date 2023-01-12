There were a lot of fabulous films that were released last year. Did I see everything I wanted to see? Not by a long shot. And I see a lot of films. I was fortunate to attend three film festivals in person and two virtually. Even then, I didn't get to go to all the screenings I'd planned to see. On my list of films from 2022 that I think I would love: "After Yang," "Aftersun" and "Broker.”
My favorite films of this year were watched at film festivals. Two of them are just getting limited releases now. Interestingly, all of them feature characters unmoored from regular society. They're seeking salvation or attempting to right a wrong. Each of my favorite films feature strong female characters who aren't afraid to seek help and are searching for fulfillment.
"Women Talking," directed by Sarah Polly, is in theaters now and will be streaming on Amazon Prime. The film features a powerhouse crew of talented women in front of and behind the camera. Frances McDormand is a producer and appears in the film. The film is based on a true story, and the actresses so fully inhabit their characters that it almost seems that this is a documentary. A horrifying story beautifully told. These women share their rage, empathy and horror. Each story and point of view is given honest appraisal and the reckoning it deserves. The decision they must make is heartbreaking. Will they abandon their male children, husbands and homes to start their colony anew? Or will they forgive the unforgiveable in the hopes that amends can be made? The film takes us on a remarkable journey. Drinks with Films rating: 5 cups of chamomile tea to calm the nerves and soothe the throat out of 5.
"Everything Everywhere All at Once," directed by the Daniels, can be seen on Showtime and is still playing in a few theaters. A mind-blowing experience on the big screen, the production design is nothing short of phenomenal. An incredible showcase of the talents of Michelle Yeoh, it's a simple story of a woman trying to connect with her daughter, please her father and keep her laundry business afloat. Yet all of that is incorporated in the kaleidoscope of the Multiverse. In the Multiverse, she's many characters, and she must use talents from all of them to save herself. Her husband (Ke Huy Quan) is also her agent of change. Her daughter (Stephanie Hsu) is also destroying the world. And her tax agent (Jamie Lee Curtis) is also her lover. Funny, fast-paced and astonishing, a wild ride but with a wonderful message about the power of love. Drinks with Films rating: 4 glasses of bubble tea sipped thru a crazy straw out of 5. My runner-up for Action-Adventure film: "The Woman King."
"Wildcat,” directed by Trevor Frost and Melissa Lesh, is a documentary streaming on Amazon Prime and in limited release in theaters now. The story is one of salvation. Two young people are in the jungle trying to save endangered ocelots. In the process, they may find their own redemption. It's a riveting true story that draws you in and transports you. You'll be left wondering about the fates of all the characters and their wild charges. A remarkable achievement, this is a wonderful film. Drinks with Films rating: 4 cups of cold, clear water out of 5. My runner-up documentary: "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed."
There are two additional films that I really loved, one that premiered at Sundance a year ago, "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande," and another that I streamed after a festival recommendation, "After Love" (2020). Both films are best seen knowing nothing. The fabulous Emma Thompson stars in "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande." My favorite comedy was the Sandra Bullock/Channing Tatum film, "The Lost City.” A favorite international film was the wonderful French film, "Close.”
Two films that so many critics loved, but I didn't enjoy: "The Decision to Leave" — I could admire the cinematography and production design but didn't find a connection to the characters — and "Melancholia" (even though it stars Tilda Swinton). One that I admired the central performance but actively disliked: "Tar.” Cate Blanchett deserves all the kudos from that film, but I found it tortuous to watch.
Let’s meet up and discuss your favorite films of last year. I’m sure they’d be different than mine. Here’s to all the achievements in film and television in 2022.
