Great artworks tend to be visually arresting, stop-you-in-your tracks marvels.
The canvases are dramatic and compelling.
They line museum and gallery halls worldwide.
They are also not even remotely the only size — or medium — that may interest an artist: Indeed, for generations, artists have not only produced smaller works, they’ve also awarded these pieces to special friends and patrons. (The “tender exchanges are one of the lesser-known realities of the art world,” Ashley Hayward, owner of the Telluride Gallery of Fine Art, has said.)
On occasion, artists even create smaller works for those they are closest to. In a conversation last year, abstract artist Michael Reafsnyder, who is represented by the Telluride gallery, mentioned to Hayward that he’d been painting just such pieces for special friends.
Reafsnyder called these pieces “little gems,” an apt expression for a painter whose pieces are so vibrant and brilliantly colored that they suggest gemstones. A critic has said Reafsnyder’s giddy, irrepressible pieces “convey a sense of delirious happiness.”
The phrase “little gems” struck Hayward as a good idea (and an excellent title) for an exhibit. Her next step was to ask her dad, abstract expressionist James Hayward — whose works hang in the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Cleveland Museum — if he might consider contributing a couple of smaller pieces to such a show.
Hayward had painted professionally for decades, but he’d recently put the brush down due to debilitating back and shoulder pain.
“We searched for ways to find him relief. I remembered that for over 20 years, he’d painted on cigar boxes given to him by friends,” Ashley recalled.
Would he be willing to recreate his special cigar boxes for a new exhibit?
The artist said he would try.
In addition to Hayward and Reafsnyder, the Telluride gallery team had good luck persuading six other artists, all of who typically exhibit in a large format — Jennifer Wolf, Emmi Whitehorse, Gwynn Murrill, Kristin Beinner James, Sue Dirksen and Victoria Huckins — to contribute small images for this show.
(James Hayward was the most reluctant of all. Two weeks after accepting his new assignment, he phoned his daughter to say the painting was going well. “There is real joy in his voice now,” she has said. “I think this experience brought him to life.”)
There is literally no place else that you could see this show, given that many of these works were created specifically for “Little Gems.” If contributing to this exhibit has been rejuvenating for James Hayward, it also confers advantages for collectors, especially those starting out: being smaller, these works are affordable. They are also easier to fit into one’s abode; you can tuck them someplace that you could not if the work were on a larger, more imposing canvas.
Though they’re on exhibit inside a gallery, many of these pieces take inspiration from the summer season, and nature. Emmi Whitehorse’s paintings, for example, are inspired by “the atmosphere and experience” of the New Mexico landscape. (“My paintings tell the story of knowing land over time — of being completely, microscopically within a place,” she has said.)
Southern California painter Jennifer Wolf mines organic pigments that she uses in her work from such farflung locales as France, Peru and Brazil. They may have been sourced from materials around the globe, but these works feel deeply personal — as if they came from some unsettled, inner place. A work of undulating natural dyes and pigments in deep blues and grays suggests both nature — the onset of the annual monsoon in the San Juans, perhaps — and also a sense of deep turmoil (perhaps even a reaction to quarantine). Its title: “Isolation.”
See “Little Gems” in person at the Telluride Gallery of Fine Art or online at telluridegallery.com. The exhibit is also available to be viewed by appointment.
