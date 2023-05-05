While maintaining a healthy outlook is important year-around, Tri-County Health Network (TCHN) this month joins the nation in recognizing National Mental Health Awareness month. TCHN has planned a number of events in the region to help area residents find or maintain mental health, ranging from classes, puppy therapy, and a free screening of the film “Skyline” on Thursday at the Palm Theater in Telluride.
Ariana Sites, behavioral health services coordinator at TCHN, said, “In the US, by the time a person is 18, they either have had a mental health challenge or know someone who has.”
To help educate and spread awareness about mental health, TCHN offers two virtual classes this month on mental health first aid.
One, Mental Health First Aid for Adults, is from 9-3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. Youth Mental Health First Aid, a class for adults who work with youth, is from 9-3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23.
Both of these classes require some pre-work, said Sites.
While the youth class is for adults who work with youth, Sites said, “We also teach a six-week course version of Youth Mental Health First Aid to the Telluride High School’s Junior Seminar classes. It’s a peer approach, because teens are usually more comfortable talking to their peers. There are several steps, including going to a trusted adult.”
While classes are important for education, self care is important, too, and can come with time outdoors in nature, as Ridgway alpinist Jonathan Zaugg learned, and as he shares in his 2022 film, “Skyline.”
The film, by Kael Van Buskirk, follows Zaugg on his traverse of the Sneffels Range, a result of six years of planning, and a trip that he said saved him from suicide. Zaugg had his own mental health challenges in high school, and said in the film, “The mountains were my saving grace, the Sneffels Range especially … played a huge role in bringing me back from the abyss.”
The screening is at the Palm Theater on Thursday, May 11. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the 40-minute film begins at 7.
“There will be a Q&A with Jonathan Zaugg after the film,” Sites said. Those interested can view a trailer by visiting https://vimeo.com/642887836.
Companion animals also play a huge role in emotional wellbeing, according to the American Psychological Association and pet owners.
On Friday afternoon, from 4-6:30 at Elks Park in Telluride, TCHN’s Communities that Care program will host a puppy therapy event.
“Come by and play with puppies, adopt a puppy, and – courtesy of the Town of Telluride – people can bring their current dogs for Parvo and Distemper shots,” Sites said. “We’ll also have mental health self assessments available so people can see where they fall along the spectrum of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, and learn of area resources.”
In-person classes are available in Delta and in Naturita in May, and at other times, as well.
TCHN will give suicide alertness training twice in Delta this May.
In Naturita, attendees of the Cooking Matters class on May 23, from 2:30-3 p.m. at the Naturita Library, can earn a $10 food gift card for attending the 30-minute class on food budgeting.
San Miguel County and Montrose West End residents who are experiencing a mental health challenge can call the Colorado crisis line at 1-844-493-TALK (8255), or text “TALK” to 38255 at any time of the day or year.
More information on all events and an extensive range of services can be found on TCHN’s website, https://tchnetwork.org/.
